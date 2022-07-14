Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has predicted chaos in the country in August if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga loses to Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9th presidential election.

Several opinion polls by various pollsters have put Raila Odinga in the pole position, and Ahmednasir said if Raila Odinga loses to Ruto, violence will erupt in the country.

He said the chaos will be the same as during the 2007 presidential election, where over 500,000 Kenyans were displaced and over 1000 lost their lives.

The seasoned attorney added that the idea that Raila would win because President Uhuru Kenyatta and other government leaders are backing him is designed to sow the seeds of a presidential election challenge.

He further said that the ‘fake’ opinion polls that put Raila ahead of Ruto are a tactic by members of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya to say that Raila’s victory will be stolen if he does not win the election.

“I foresee chaos should Raila lose the presidential election in August.

“Several factors may contribute to widespread dysfunction… Raila has persuaded his supporters that every time he loses, it is due to vote theft.

“Should this not materialize, the sense of betrayal would trigger major carnage after the August elections,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.