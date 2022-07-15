Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has dismissed the recent opinion poll conducted by TIFA Research Centre, which showed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is leading with 52 percent.

In the poll released on Thursday, Raila opened a wide gap on Ruto, who came second with 34 percent.

Reacting to the poll, Ahmednasir said Raila Odinga has no numbers to win the August 9th election.

Ahmednasir said in 2017, Raila managed 80 percent of Western Kenya votes but now he has 40 percent.

In the coastal region, Ahmednasir said in 2017, Raila had 75 percent but he is now 45 percent.

In the Lower Eastern, Raila Odinga was 98 percent but he is now 15 percent.

Ahmednasir concluded by saying that Ruto will beat Raila Odinga with between 2.5-3.5 million votes.

This is what Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.