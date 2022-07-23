Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Over the past month, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has been complaining that the government has been harassing commission employees ahead of August.

Though many Kenyans have been terming Chebukati as a cry baby, on Thursday the government made good its threat by arresting 3 IEBC contractors who are employees of Smartmatic International B.V, a company contracted to supply, test, and maintain software, hardware, and accessories for the election.

The three were later released after the intervention of Chebukati.

Commenting about the arrest, Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office is harassing Chebukati and his staff because they are keen to rig the August 9th election.

Ahmednasir said Uhuru doesn’t want the electronic register to be used during the election and wants a manual one to rig the election in favor of his ‘project’ Raila Odinga.

“Let me explain to KENYANS and the WORLD why the Office of President has DECLARED war on IEBC; 1. The intention is to DISABLE the electronic register and electronic voter identification. 2. The Office of the President wants IEBC to revert back to the manual register to make rigging easier,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.