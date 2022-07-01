Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Mirfat Musa became famous through a popular dating show dubbed Tujuane, which used to air on KTN.

Kenyans were astounded by the diva character she exhibited on the dating show.

She would bully young men who appeared on the defunct dating show and brag that she only hangs out with men with deep pockets.

Mirfat is on record saying on the show that she is allergic to broke men.

Back then, she had the looks and a body to die for and had all the reasons to diss broke men.

However, a lot has changed after she disappeared from the limelight.

Besides being rendered a single mother, she has lost her once envious curves.

See her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.