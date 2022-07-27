Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Former US President Barack Obama has shared his Summer playlist of 35 songs for the year 2022 and four African stars, Burna Boy, BNXN, Pheelz and Temz made the list.

”Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”Obama wrote

Tems is on the list for her “Vibe Out” hit which recently made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Burna made it to the list with his 2022 hit song “Last Last”.

Pheelz and BNXN ‘Buju’ also got a spot on the list with their “Finesse” hit song which led to so many social media trends.

See the full list below..