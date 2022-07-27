Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – These photos of a politician all dressed up as he helps to clear gutter for members of his constituency are making rounds on social media.

His countrymen are asking why he was dressed completely in his cap and wristwatch while clearing the gutter.

Just like Kenyan politicians, it seems Nigerian ones can also do anything for the camera

See photos below