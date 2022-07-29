Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Akinwunmi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank, and his wife, Grace, celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary yesterday, July 28.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Adesina professed his love to Grace whom he described as God’s Gift to him.

His tweet read;

”My Love, Grace: As we celebrate our 38th wedding anniversary today, I love you today more than ever. You are God’s most precious gift and blessing to me. You are beautiful, loving, kind, and godly — a model wife, mother, and my best friend. Happy Anniversay Honey! I love you!”