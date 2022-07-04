Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR NATURE OF JOB FULL TIME INDUSTRY HOSPITAL SALARY Kshs. 80,000.00-120,000.00 JOB LOCATION KAJIADO TOWN

JOB SUMMARY

Our client is a hospital in Kajiado and is looking to hire a qualified and experienced hospital Admin. The objective of the position is to oversee day-to-day management of healthcare services while maintaining compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and to

ensure continuity and consistency in delivery and quality of services by hiring and supervising employees, while ensuring adequate staffing

Duties & Responsibilities

Supervise daily administrative operations

Monitor expenses and suggest cost-effective alternatives

Create quarterly and annual budgets

Develop and implement effective policies for all operational procedures

Ensure well updated departmental SOPS

Prepare work schedules

Administer and maintain policies and procedures, objectives, quality assurance programs, safety, environmental control standards

Attend and contribute at high-level meetings with boards, investors, patients, and families to coordinate schedules, and organize workloads, equipment, and available space

Collaborate with accounting teams to oversee development and operations of both short- and long-range strategic and operating plans and budgets

Establish and monitor goals related to company spending and hiring, ensuring the successful management of patient volume and growth of services

Negotiate for improvements and additions to building, equipment, and services

Liaise between department heads, medical staff, and governing boards to establish objectives and track progress on a department and facility-wide basis

Maintain compliance with regulations and the rules of accrediting bodies by monitoring operations and initiating changes where required

Maintain organized medical and employee records

Monitor administrative staff’s performance

Train new employees

Ensure the hospital is compliant with all the government requirements

Ensure smooth operations in the hospital

Resolve any complaints from the patients

Coordinate all hospital departments

Ensure prompt ordering and stocking of medical and office supplies

Answer queries from doctors, nurses and healthcare staff

Resolve potential issues with patients

Stay up-to-date with healthcare regulations

Qualifications

Degree in Healthcare Administration/ Business Administration or relevant field

Proven work experience as a Hospital Administration Manager, Medical Office Manager or similar role

Knowledge of medical terminology and hospital industry

Hands-on experience with database systems and MS Excel

Solid understanding of healthcare procedures and regulations

Basic accounting skills

Familiarity with medical transcription terminologies

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Ability to supervise and train team members

Problem-solving attitude

Experience in a managerial role

Deep understanding of healthcare law and policies

Leadership skills, with steadfast resolve, empathy, and personal integrity

Exceptional interpersonal, communication, and multitasking skills

Ability to work long hours and often remain on-call

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.