Administrator (Nairobi)-Events

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face.

About the Client:

A leading and busy events planning and management company in Nairobi that has resources and equipment to bring events from mere ideas to reality seeks to hire a highly organized, creative and competent individual. The firm is involved in every aspect of planning, management and execution letting their clients focus on their core business.

Job Purpose:

The purpose of this position is to ensure office operations run smoothly within the legal framework, the set standards and profitably whilst ensuring a business sense within the office environment. The jobholder will also be required to attend to Walk-in customers and does table set-ups /mock set-ups. The administrator will be involved in liaising with all departments.

Additionally, the jobholder plays a key role in increasing sales especially via tenders, telemarketing and work with the Director when sourcing for items from other suppliers.

Qualifications and Requirements

Bachelors’ degree or Diploma in Business Management from a recognized university

Secretarial Training would be an added advantage

Highly competent in MS Office, with the ability to make impressive presentations

3-7years relevant and proven experience in an established business. (3 years for Degree holder and 7 years’ experience for Diploma Holder in a similar position)

Experience of being both a team leader and team member with proven ‘people skills’

Awareness of the statutory and licensing responsibilities applicable for all accounting, and procurement operations

Personal Traits, Qualities And Aptitudes.

Excellent Organizational Skills.

Responsible and Accountable.

Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously.

Great Presentation skills

Excellent time management

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent organizational skills and commitment to detail

Ability to work independently and be self-motivated.

Creative and good problem solving skills

Negotiation Skills

Great social skills

High Integrity

Teamplayer

Key Performance Indicators & Reports

Weekly, monthly and quarterly reports are to be produced based on the key performance indicators

Sales Reports

Cost of Sales Report ( expenses associated with making sales )

Timely Debt Collection/ Credit Control

Ensure all relevant tenders are responded to on a timely basis and constantly improve on the quality of tender responses

Management of costs and wastage within the office

Ensure compliance with all the licenses , business permits, safety, sanitation , water, fire,

Keeps office equipment operational by following manufacturer’s instructions and established procedures; notifying the affected Head of Department and Director of needed repairs.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

Front Office Reception duties

Receiving visitors and directing them accordingly

Switchboard duties which entails taking and relaying the correct messages to the right office colleague and taking messages and despatching the information promptly and appropriately when a colleague is absent

Communicate and liaise verbally and in writing between customers/suppliers/visitors/enquirers and relevant staff.

Client Service

Welcoming clients and showcasing the available options in terms of products

Carry out mock set-ups for visiting clients

Administrative Accounting and Manage the petty cash

Bookkeeping of Office Requisitions and Purchases e.g. general office expenses to run the company / new fabric / timely purchase / purchases reconciliation, petty cash management.

Preparing quotations and following up with clients for confirmation.

Office Equipment and other assets

Operate a variety of standard office machines, including personal computer and a variety of computer software licenses, phone, fax, calculator, shredding machine photocopy machine, whichever is applicable.

Ensure timely office equipment repairs and scheduled maintenance. Liaise with the service providers for fast and effective services

General Office Management

Using a range of office software, including email, spreadsheets and databases; manage filing systems;

Developing and implementing new administrative systems, such as record management;

Recording office expenditure and managing the budget;

Maintaining the condition of the office and arranging for necessary repairs;

Organizing staff meetings – this includes preparing the agenda and taking minutes

Overseeing the recruitment of new staff, sometimes including training and induction;

Delegating work to staff and managing their workload and output

Writing reports for the director and delivering presentations;

Responding to customer inquiries and complaints;

Reviewing and updating health and safety policies and ensuring they are observed;

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title as subject to reach us not later than 15th August 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.