ADMINISTRATOR – NATIONAL PHYTOTHERAPEUTICS RESEARCH CENTRE (GRADE E/F)

Qualifications





Masters of Plant and Soil Science from a registered and recognized University.

BSc. Degree from a registered and recognized University.

KSCE mean Grade C+ (plus) or equivalent and above.

Have at least three (3) years relevant work experience in a busy Teaching, Research, Quality Assurance Laboratory or related fields.

Those with experience in an international organization will have an added advantage.

Those with Transformational Leadership and Entrepreneurial Skills will have an added advantage.

Be computer literate.

Duties & Responsibilities

While reporting to the Director, NPRC Successful candidate will be expected to:

Be responsible for the daily administrative duties in NPRC.

Develop, update and maintain all SOPs for NPRC, laboratories, equipment and processes.

Develop MOU’s with local, regional and international parties interested in phytotherapeutics.

Initiate development and revision of NPRC Strategic Plan.

Be responsible for the sourcing of raw herbal materials.

Coordinate marketing and sales of NPRC services and products.

Coordinate procurement of chemicals, reagents and solvents for NPRC.

Be responsible for NPRC stores.

Be the liaison person for local and international post graduate students and researchers.

Be the liaison person for herbalists, farmers of medicinal plants and traders of herbal materials.

Be the liaison person between KU and regulatory bodies of alternative medicines.

TERMS OF SERVICE:

A competitive remuneration package which includes basic salary, generous house allowance, and medical cover as per University Scheme will be provided.

How to Apply

The applicants should provide full details of educational and professional qualification, work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address

Copies of certificates and testimonials should also be enclosed giving the names and addresses of three (3) referees who are conversant with the applicant’s competence in area of specialization.

Applicants should write directly to:

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration)

Kenyatta University

PO. BOX 43844 – 00100

NAIROBI

Applications should be received no later than,

13th July 2022

For details related to job specification and general requirements, kindly visit our website: www.ku.ac.ke

*Kenyatta University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

*Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted