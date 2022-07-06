Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Hospital Administrator
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Hospital
Salary: Kshs. 80,000 – 120,000
Job Location: Kajiado Town
Job Summary: Our client is a hospital in Kajiado and is looking to hire a qualified and experienced hospital Admin.
The objective of the position is to oversee day-to-day management of healthcare services while maintaining compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and to ensure continuity and consistency in delivery and quality of services by hiring and supervising employees, while ensuring adequate staffing
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise daily administrative operations
- Monitor expenses and suggest cost-effective alternatives
- Create quarterly and annual budgets
- Develop and implement effective policies for all operational procedures
- Ensure well updated departmental SOPS
- Prepare work schedules
- Administer and maintain policies and procedures, objectives, quality assurance programs, safety, environmental control standards
- Attend and contribute at high-level meetings with boards, investors, patients, and families to coordinate schedules, and organize workloads, equipment, and available space
- Collaborate with accounting teams to oversee development and operations of both short- and long-range strategic and operating plans and budgets
- Establish and monitor goals related to company spending and hiring, ensuring the successful management of patient volume and growth of services
- Negotiate for improvements and additions to building, equipment, and services
- Liaise between department heads, medical staff, and governing boards to establish objectives and track progress on a department and facility-wide basis
- Maintain compliance with regulations and the rules of accrediting bodies by monitoring operations and initiating changes where required
- Maintain organized medical and employee records
- Monitor administrative staff’s performance
- Train new employees
- Ensure the hospital is compliant with all the government requirements
- Ensure smooth operations in the hospital
- Resolve any complaints from the patients
- Coordinate all hospital departments
- Ensure prompt ordering and stocking of medical and office supplies
- Answer queries from doctors, nurses and healthcare staff
- Resolve potential issues with patients
- Stay up-to-date with healthcare regulations
Requirements
- Degree in Healthcare Administration/ Business Administration or relevant field
- Proven work experience as a Hospital Administration Manager, Medical Office Manager or similar role
- Knowledge of medical terminology and hospital industry
- Hands-on experience with database systems and MS Excel
- Solid understanding of healthcare procedures and regulations
- Basic accounting skills
- Familiarity with medical transcription terminologies
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Ability to supervise and train team members
- Problem-solving attitude
- Experience in a managerial role
- Deep understanding of healthcare law and policies
- Leadership skills, with steadfast resolve, empathy, and personal integrity
- Exceptional interpersonal, communication, and multitasking skills
- Ability to work long hours and often remain on-call
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
