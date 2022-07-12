Local Human Resources and Administrative Specialist, USAID/Somalia Monitoring, Verification and Reporting Project, Somalia Social Impact is a global development management consulting firm. We provide monitoring, evaluation, strategic planning, and capacity building services to advance development effectiveness. We work across all development sectors including democracy and governance, health and education, the environment, and economic growth. Since 1997 we have worked in over 100 countries for clients such as US government agencies, bilateral donors, multilateral development banks, foundations, and nonprofits. Position Description: SI is seeking a full-time Local Human Resources and Administrative Specialist to provide administrative management and support human resources tasks for local field office staff, as well as conduct full-cycle recruitment for short-term consultant and long-term employee positions for the project. The position will be full-time over the duration of the project and will be based in Nairobi. **Please note: This is a local position. Only candidates with Kenyan citizenship will be considered.** Responsibilities: On- and offboard project employees, including arranging and conducting orientations for new staff and exit interviews. Set up employee benefits. Manage social, health, and unemployment insurance as applicable. Manage employee files, maintaining complete confidentiality. Ensure proper compliance and protocols are being followed per local labor laws, SI policies, and USAID/Kenya policies. Develop HR programs, including employee engagement and professional development initiatives Support project start-up and initial work planning process. Work with the Director of Finance and Administration, to establish procedures for recruitment, knowledge management, procurement, sub-contracts, and consultant contracts to ensure transparency and good business practices. Implement other functions relevant to the position, including regular meetings with SI Headquarters Management Team.



Bachelor’s degree in human resources, business administration, or a related field. At least five years of human resources experience, including experience with recruitment, preferably with an international organization or company. Must be fully comfortable and have prior experience using online applicant systems and candidate databases as a recruitment tool. Demonstrated ability to exercise good judgment and communicate effectively, orally and in writing. Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail. Ability to organize, manage, prioritize, and follow through on multiple tasks in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment. Proven capacity to take initiative and willingness to learn new skills as needed. Strong work ethic and the ability to work well independently and as part of a team. Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Word and Excel. Must have an understanding of Somali culture and operating environment. Oral and written English fluency are required; professional fluency in Somali is desired. Experience working with USAID-funded projects in a similar capacity preferred.

Come join our energetic and innovative team! We offer you the opportunity to play a leading role in the growth of our company, work as part of a creative and committed team, and make a difference in the well-being of our world. To learn more about Social Impact, please visit our website: http://www.socialimpact.com