Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Administrative and Finance Officer – (2206402)

Grade: NO-C

Contractual Arrangement: Fixed-term appointment

Contract Duration (Years, Months, Days): Two (2) Years

Primary Location : Kenya-Nairobi

Organization : AF/EPR Emergency Preparedness and Response

Schedule : Full-time

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please note that the deadline for receipt of applications indicated above reflects your personal device’s system settings.





.OBJECTIVES OF THE PROGRAMME

The mission of WHO’s Emergencies Preparedness and Response (EPR) program is to support member states to i) prepare for and prevent disease outbreaks and health emergencies, ii) promptly detect, report, and confirm outbreaks, and iii) strengthen and sustain their capacity to respond to and recover from the negative effects of health emergencies.

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

In the context of the WHO Health Emergencies Preparedness and Response (EPR), at hub level, the incumbent will provide financial and administrative support. The purpose of this position is to manage and implement the administrative services of the Hub to ensure smooth running of general budget and finance, human resources, and overall administration of the office.

Duties & Responsibilities

The incumbent will manage and implement the overall administrative services of the department/office in the area of work planning, monitoring budget and finance, human resources and all administrative services of the office. The Administrative and Finance Officer will report to the Operations Support and Logistics Officer (1st level supervisor), while under the overall guidance of the Regional Operations and Logistics Support Lead, who will also be the 2nd level supervisor.

Within the framework of the delegated authority, the incumbent is assigned all or part of the following duties which are performed according to the needs and agenda:

Financial Management:

Monitor the implementation of Direct Financial Contributions (DFCs) to the Government, including the financial and technical reporting.

Compile inputs to create and update cluster work plans in the Global Service Management (GSM); regular review of planned costs against work plan funding and award budgets.

Complete Award Activation, Distribution, and Amendment requests.

Monitor the utilization of award budgets against expenditures, award distributions against approved project funding, and PB allocations.

Assist with supplier creation requests.

Identify and process necessary revisions to expenditures, award budgets, and project funding.

Ensure the smooth functioning of the GSM workflow process at the cluster level, including organizing regular briefings for staff members.

Follow up on cancellation of encumbrances on activities.

Perform any other related duties as assigned.

Human Resources and Procurement:

Assist the HR Unit in Leave administration for the team members; keep track of contract renewals of teams and takes action; accordingly, follow up on the Performance Management and Development System (PMDS) of team members; process periodic medicals, temporary recruitment and selection, and separations.

Assist in monitoring and reviewing position costs and staff costs.

Support and compiles requests for the procurement of goods and services; acknowledge receipt of goods and services, including the maintenance and updating of the cluster inventory on non-expendable items.

Assist in the procurement of material resources to the level delegated to the cluster as and when required by the team.

Administrative Support and Coordination:

Perform overall coordination of cluster administrative and support services.

Ensure compliance with organizational rules and procedures on all administrative and financial matters and transactions; undertake regular briefing sessions for team members.

Follow-up on programme implementation, drawing the attention of the supervisor or other senior staff to problems, inconsistencies, and delays.

Draft correspondence on own initiative or based on instructions; or redirect them as appropriate, drawing the attention of the supervisor or other staff concerned. To assist in drafting evaluations and justifications as required.

Provide coordinating support in the preparation of meetings and seminars. Maintain a central list of trainers/resource people and supervisors from the regions and national institutes and collate all background documentation related to the activities. Assist with logistical arrangements as appropriate (i.e., arrange note-taking, coordinate preparation of minutes and reports, and arrange translation/interpretation).

Provide admin support to the team members of the cluster, including the processing correspondences, travel arrangements, and meeting arrangements; and Maintaining a filing system.

Provide support to staff in initiating Travel Requests (TRs) and advising on Travel Claim (TC) submissions with orientations on supporting documentation and Records Management (RMS) nomenclature.

Ensure proper administration of physical resources and office arrangements for team members, including vehicles, office equipment, furniture, and supplies, and produce a status report regularly.

Supervise the admin support team under the cluster, assign duties and monitor performance.

Qualifications

Education

Essential: First university degree in Finance, Management, Business Administration, or related field from an accredited/recognized institute.

Desirable: Advanced degree in Finance, Management, Business Administration, or related field from an accredited/recognized institute. Professional certification in areas such as finance, accounting, operations management, etc

Experience

Essential: Minimum of five (5) years of experience in Engineering and Building Construction management, urban planning, architecture, water and sanitation or related field and at least two years’ experience at managerial level in a national or international organization.

Desirable: At least five (5) years of relevant work experience in a comparable international organization in at least three of the areas below:

Financial accounting, monitoring, and reporting, budget planning, processing of transactions, use of financial management systems, and audit.

Procurement of goods and services, human resource support.

Event organization, travel organization.

Skills

Good knowledge and skills in accounting and finance.

Concrete skills in managing administrative processes.

Strong skills and understanding in the area of human resources.

Sound skills in utilizing Enterprise Resource Planning Oracle systems or similar packages.

Strong computer skills in office applications, including Excel, PowerPoint, and word.

WHO Competencies

Teamwork.

Respecting and promoting individual and cultural differences.

Communication.

Producing results.

Ensuring the effective use of resources.

Use of Language Skills

Essential: Expert knowledge of English.

Knowledge of another UN official language would be an asset.

REMUNERATION

WHO offers staff in the Professional Category an attractive remuneration package, which for the above position includes an annual net base salary starting at 6,418,012 in Shillings (subject to mandatory deductions for pension contributions and health insurance, as applicable).

Other benefits include 30 days of annual leave, allowances for dependent family members, home leave, and an education grant for dependent children.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Closing Date : Jul 27, 2022, 12:59:00 AM

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This vacancy notice may be used to fill other similar positions at the same grade level

Only candidates under serious consideration will be contacted.

A written test may be used as a form of screening.

In the event that your candidature is retained for an interview, you will be required to provide, in advance, a scanned copy of the degree(s)/diploma(s)/certificate(s) required for this position.

WHO only considers higher educational qualifications obtained from an institution accredited/recognized in the World Higher Education Database (WHED), a list updated by the International Association of Universities (IAU)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The list can be accessed through the link: http://www.whed.net/. Some professional certificates may not appear in the WHED and will require individual review.

Any appointment/extension of appointment is subject to WHO Staff Regulations, Staff Rules and Manual.

Staff members in other duty stations are encouraged to apply.

For information on WHO’s operations please visit: http://www.who.int

WHO is committed to workforce diversity?

WHO prides itself on a workforce that adheres to the highest ethical and professional standards and that is committed to put the WHO Values Charter into practice.

WHO has zero tolerance towards sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), sexual harassment and other types of abusive conduct (i.e., discrimination, abuse of authority and harassment). All members of the WHO workforce have a role to play in promoting a safe and respectful workplace and should report to WHO any actual or suspected cases of SEA, sexual harassment, and other types of abusive conduct. To ensure that individuals with a substantiated history of SEA, sexual harassment or other types of abusive conduct are not hired by the Organization, WHO will conduct a background

verification of final candidates.

WHO has a smoke-free environment and does not recruit smokers or users of any form of tobacco.

WHO has a mobility policy which can be found at the following link: http://www.who.int/employment/en/? Candidates appointed to an international post with WHO are subject to mobility and may be assigned to any activity or duty station of the Organization throughout the world.

Applications from women and from nationals of non and underrepresented Member States are particularly encouraged.

For WHO General Service staff who do not meet the minimum educational qualifications, please see e-Manual III.4.1, para 220.