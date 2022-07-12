Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Administrative Assistant – (2206407)

Grade: G5

Contractual Arrangement: Fixed-term appointment

Contract Duration (Years, Months, Days): Two Years

Primary Location: Kenya-Nairobi

Organization: AF/EPR Emergency Preparedness and Response

Schedule: Full-time

OBJECTIVES OF THE PROGRAMME

The mission of WHO’s Emergencies Preparedness and Response (EPR) program is to support member states to i) prepare for and prevent disease outbreaks and health emergencies, ii) promptly detect, report, and confirm outbreaks, and iii) strengthen and sustain their capacity to respond to and recover from the negative effects of health emergencies.

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

In the context of the WHO Health Emergencies Preparedness and Response (EPR), at the hub level, the incumbent will ensure the smooth flow of work related to administrative activities and coordinating actions with other support staff in the team.

Duties & Responsibilities

The ultimate mission of the Administrative Assistant is to ensure that adequate administrative services are provided to all WHO Hub staff. Within the Hub, the Administrative Assistant will report to the Operations Support and Logistics Officer (1st level supervisor) while under the overall guidance of the Regional Operations and Logistics Support Lead, who will also be the 2nd level supervisor.

Within the framework of the delegated authority, the incumbent is assigned all or part of the following duties which are performed according to the needs and agenda:

Correspondence:

Draft general or administrative correspondence on own initiative or based on instructions.

Finalize correspondence/reports for signature/clearance and maintain a filing system.

Verify that outgoing correspondence is presented in accordance with WHO and department styles and check language, grammar, and accuracy prior to submitting for signature and clearance.

Analyze incoming correspondence and requests in the light of background material, instructions, policies, and precedents, researching, obtaining, and attaching background information in anticipation of the responsible officer’s needs or redirecting them as appropriate.

Identify and highlight incoming documents, attach background information, and identify areas requiring action by professional staff, drawing their attention to specific items.

Ensure that technical reports and documents are in line with WHO standards, rules, practices, and procedures, editing and correcting them as necessary prior to their submission for signature or clearance of relevant authority.

Using appropriate tracking tools, follow-up on and ensure that target dates and deadlines are met and that correspondence and queries are responded to in a timely manner.

Meeting Administration:

Arrange, coordinate, and lead administrative preparation for meetings, seminars, and workshops, including letters of invitation, cost calculation, and travel requests.

Assist with preparing documents, dispatching materials, and liaising with participants and others involved.

Prepare presentations using PowerPoint and other software packages on their initiative or based on instructions.

Schedule weekly team and ad hoc meetings according to schedules and needs; taking and preparation minutes.

Obtain briefing and background materials for meetings, seminars, workshops, etc., to be attended by the team’s professional staff, checking their availability, and ensuring they have the appropriate briefing files and documents.

Travel:

Using GSM/Oracle, prepare travel requests for official WHO travel.

Make flight and hotel reservations, prepare travel files and deal with other related matters as requested or on own initiative.

Support to staff in initiating Travel Requests (TRs) and advising on Travel Claim (TC) submissions with orientations on supporting documentation.

General:

Provide background information for appointments with official visitors and/or staff members.

Disseminate information on administrative procedures to GS staff in the team/department and assist staff in adhering to WHO administrative procedures.

Monitor requests for goods and services, including receipt, payment, and inventory requirements.

Qualifications

Essential: Completion of secondary school education or equivalent.

Desirable: First Degree in Finance, Management, Business Administration, or related field from an accredited/recognized institute. Training in secretarial tasks and/or in an administrative field is desirable.

Experience

Essential: A minimum of five (5) years of experience in secretarial or administrative positions.

Desirable: Relevant experience in WHO or another UN agency an asset. Experience in Oracle-based or other ERP systems an asset.

Skills

Strong skills to work independently.

Strong organizational skills complemented with the ability to work in a proactive manner, multitask and produce results under pressure.

Sound knowledge and skills using a variety of office and computer packages.

Sound knowledge of WHO and/or UN administrative rules, regulations, procedures, and practices.

The ability to multitask and work under pressure.

The ability to always exercise discretion in judging the importance, urgency, and confidential nature of various issues and tact when dealing with staff and external partners.

WHO Competencies

Teamwork.

Respecting and promoting individual and cultural differences.

Communication.

Producing results.

Knowing and managing yourself.

Use of Language Skills

Essential: Expert knowledge of English.

Knowledge of another UN official language would be an asset.

REMUNERATION

WHO offers staff in the Professional Category an attractive remuneration package, which for the above position includes an annual net base salary starting at 1, 862,199 Shillings (subject to mandatory deductions for pension contributions and health insurance, as applicable).

Other benefits include 30 days of annual leave, allowances for dependent family members, home leave, and an education grant for dependent children.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Closing Date: Jul 27, 2022, 12:59:00 AM

