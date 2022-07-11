Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Programme Administrative Assistant

Regional office of Eastern and Southern Africa/Nairobi/Programmes

Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Programme Manager, the Programme Administrative Assistant will be responsible for the following duties.

Provides assistance in support of planning and implementation activities/processes for the programme

Assists in the preparation and analysis of partner applications; reviews and, ensuring that requisite information is included and justified in terms of proposed activities; propose adjustments as necessary in collaboration with the programme officers

Assist with logistical and administrative arrangements relating to the implementation of programme activities, including, making travel arrangements; identifying and booking activity venues; communication with and necessary administrative support to resource persons, participants and partners; preparing, sourcing and ordering equipment and materials; collecting and filing activity documentation; and preparing and summarising information for reports

Drafts programme/project summaries, coordinates review and clearance process

Periodic travel to programme activity sites to facilitate the implementation of programme activities

Contributes to the preparation of input for the implementation of programme support tools

Provides support to upkeep and further enhancements of existing programme support, administrative management and reporting tools

Plan and implement activities as outlined in approved work plans, including developing terms of reference and agreements; developing agendas and materials; securing resource persons and other necessary inputs for activities; making necessary logistical arrangements (travel, accommodation, etc.); and coordinating completion of activity deliverables

Performs other duties as assigned by the line Manager

Qualifications

Qualifications required

Relevant academic degree in project management, international development, administration, social sciences, or equivalent qualifications

A minimum of 3 years work experience, with a proven track record of significant achievement in programme/project administration and management in the development sector

Strong analytical and writing skills

Strong administrative, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills

Fluency in English

Supportive of a learning organisation with a strong willingness to share knowledge

Strong supportive and service-minded attitude as well as a high sense of responsibility and commitment with strong attention to detail

Experience working with a range of individuals from various professional, educational, and cultural backgrounds

Proven ability to think analytically, strategically, and with agility to translate ideas and insights into action

Demonstrated organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, while meeting deadlines

Excellent ability to express oneself orally and in writing in English.

This position is offered for an initial three years with three months probationary period, starting as soon as possible. The position is located at ForumCiv’s office in Nairobi. Duty travels are part of the position.

How to Apply

ForumCiv is working for equal opportunities for all. We encourage qualified applicants regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, functional ability or ethnic and religious affiliation to apply for the position.

Candidates should submit an application job.hubesa@forumciv.org in English, consisting of CV (max 3 pages) and Cover Letter (max 1 pages) including summary of your key qualifications and relevant work experience for the position as Programme Administrative Assistant. In addition, kindly indicate your current and expected salary in KES. per month. The email subject should read “Programme Administrative Assistant”.

Closing date for receiving the applications will be Monday July 18, 2022.