Programme Administrative Assistant
Regional office of Eastern and Southern Africa/Nairobi/Programmes
Responsibilities
Under the supervision of the Programme Manager, the Programme Administrative Assistant will be responsible for the following duties.
- Provides assistance in support of planning and implementation activities/processes for the programme
- Assists in the preparation and analysis of partner applications; reviews and, ensuring that requisite information is included and justified in terms of proposed activities; propose adjustments as necessary in collaboration with the programme officers
- Assist with logistical and administrative arrangements relating to the implementation of programme activities, including, making travel arrangements; identifying and booking activity venues; communication with and necessary administrative support to resource persons, participants and partners; preparing, sourcing and ordering equipment and materials; collecting and filing activity documentation; and preparing and summarising information for reports
- Drafts programme/project summaries, coordinates review and clearance process
- Periodic travel to programme activity sites to facilitate the implementation of programme activities
- Contributes to the preparation of input for the implementation of programme support tools
- Provides support to upkeep and further enhancements of existing programme support, administrative management and reporting tools
- Plan and implement activities as outlined in approved work plans, including developing terms of reference and agreements; developing agendas and materials; securing resource persons and other necessary inputs for activities; making necessary logistical arrangements (travel, accommodation, etc.); and coordinating completion of activity deliverables
- Performs other duties as assigned by the line Manager
Qualifications
Qualifications required
- Relevant academic degree in project management, international development, administration, social sciences, or equivalent qualifications
- A minimum of 3 years work experience, with a proven track record of significant achievement in programme/project administration and management in the development sector
- Strong analytical and writing skills
- Strong administrative, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills
- Fluency in English
- Supportive of a learning organisation with a strong willingness to share knowledge
- Strong supportive and service-minded attitude as well as a high sense of responsibility and commitment with strong attention to detail
- Experience working with a range of individuals from various professional, educational, and cultural backgrounds
- Proven ability to think analytically, strategically, and with agility to translate ideas and insights into action
- Demonstrated organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, while meeting deadlines
- Excellent ability to express oneself orally and in writing in English.
This position is offered for an initial three years with three months probationary period, starting as soon as possible. The position is located at ForumCiv’s office in Nairobi. Duty travels are part of the position.
How to Apply
ForumCiv is working for equal opportunities for all. We encourage qualified applicants regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, functional ability or ethnic and religious affiliation to apply for the position.
Candidates should submit an application job.hubesa@forumciv.org in English, consisting of CV (max 3 pages) and Cover Letter (max 1 pages) including summary of your key qualifications and relevant work experience for the position as Programme Administrative Assistant. In addition, kindly indicate your current and expected salary in KES. per month. The email subject should read “Programme Administrative Assistant”.
Closing date for receiving the applications will be Monday July 18, 2022.
