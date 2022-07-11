Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB DESCRIPTION AND PERSON SPECIFICATION 

JOB TITLE: Project Administrative Assistant 

REPORTS TO: Project Coordinator, AGRA project – Line manager & Finance Manager – functional manager 

REPORTING TO POSTHOLDER: None 

LOCATION: Embu County with regular travel to Tharaka Nithi and Nairobi as required DURATION & HOURS: Full time contract, renewable based on performance and availability  of funds. 

START TIME: Immediately 

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To ensure proper books of account are maintained in the Farm Africa AGRA (“Building  regenerative, sustainable and profitable smallholder agricultural transformative systems in upper eastern Kenya’’) project. Support the project in procurement, administrative, office  management, Asset management at the field office, logistics, IT, data entry for M&E and fleet  management-related roles. 

Duties & Responsibilities

To ensure compliance with the basic standards contained in the Farm Africa finance  procedures manual. 

To maintain comprehensive and up-to-date project financial records. 

To perform routine Procurement, Logistics, Communication and Project  

administration 

Asset and Fleet management  

To ensure all data entry of all the beneficiaries and stakeholders is done per M&E  functions. 

Specific tasks: 

  1. Accounting: 

Perform accounting tasks in full adherence to the financial procedures set out in the  financial policies and procedures manual  

To ensure that proper accounting records are maintained at the project level. To prepare payment vouchers and other accounting documents. 

To handle and ensure timely replenishment of petty cash. 

To send an accurate and complete set of monthly project accounts to the Finance  Manager latest by the 10th of the following month. 

To ensure that all Staff Working Advances (SWA) taken by project staff are  accounted for within the stipulated days 

Assist in the project’s budgeting process.

To maintain an up-to-date, neat and adequate filing system for all accounting and  administration documents; ensuring the time it takes for retrieval is kept at a  

minimum. 

To feed back any pertinent financial management issues to the Finance Manager in  Nairobi. 

  1. Procurement: 

To ensure strict adherence to the procurement policies and procedures including the  thresholds set there in on approvals and purchases. 

In liaison with the project coordinator prepare complete the procurement plan on a  quarterly basis and update appropriately. 

Ensure that all office utilities are paid promptly and maintain a rapport with the  suppliers and ensure there are no outstanding invoices pending. 

  1. Logistics, Communication and Project Administration  

In consultation with the Project Administrative officer in Nairobi, to ensure that office  supplies (equipment and stationery) are promptly requisitioned and supplied. 

To handle incoming and outgoing project correspondence (letters and emails, calls). To assist in organising meetings, workshops and conferences. 

To make travel and accommodation arrangements for project staff and visitors. To receive visitors to the office and direct them to the appropriate staff. 

To ensure the project office premises are clean and neat at all times. 

  1. Asset and Fleet Management  

To maintain an up-to-date asset register for the Embu office and convey any changes  to the Project Administrative Officer on a monthly basis. 

To ensure that all project assets (furniture, equipment, motorbikes and vehicles) are  insured, serviced and maintained and to report any defects promptly to the project  coordinator. 

To maintain mileage and service records for office vehicles and motorbikes. 

  1. M&E data entry 

Collect data provided to him/her by the project officers and also directly from the field  from the Village Based Advisors (VBAs): These data include but are not limited to  field training forms, VBA and farmer group registration forms, capacity assessment  forms and any other field forms 

Properly enter all the data on VBA and farmer groups mapping into the ODK platform Properly file all the VBA mapping and groups’ registration forms, training forms and  other related M&E forms.  

All training forms entered into excel and filed according to groups files 

Data cleaning of all the data entered in ODK before submission: to be supervised  and approved by the PC.  

Ensure an updated monthly compilation of the demonstrations established done  under the AGRA project, Lists of both input and output markets and aggregators  

working with the project.  

Properly documented and updated monthly information on the farmer’s input  

distributions as done by the project officers and entered all lists into the excel  

database.

Assist the PC on specific administrative duties which are aligned to VBA and farmer  training and office coordination 

React on and build in the requests from the Farm Africa supervisor 

Qualifications
Essential Desirable 
Education, qualifications & other knowledge
CPA (Part 2 Section 4) Projects Management;
Certificate of good conduct Office Administration skills
Experience
At least 2 years of experience in   project/fund / NGO accountingAt least 1 years’ experience in procurement
At least 1 years of experience in   bookkeeping (preferably QuickBooks)
Experience in administrative work
Skills & abilities
Computer literacy in MS Office, Word,  Excel, Outlook

Our Values 

Investing in smallholder farming is the number one way to combat poverty in rural Africa.  Farm Africa is a leading NGO specialising in growing agriculture, protecting the environment  and developing businesses in rural Africa.  

∙ EXPERT: Expertise and insightful evidence-based solutions are at the heart  

of everything Farm Africa does. 

∙ GROUNDED: Our teams and partners work closely with local communities,  

engaging them in every level of decision-making. 

∙ IMPACTFUL: We deliver long lasting change for farmers, their families, and the  environments they live in. 

∙ BOLD: We model innovative approaches and are not afraid to challenge  

strategies that are failing. 

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements for this position, submit your cover letter indicating the  title of the position and the expected salary (maximum 1 page) along with an updated CV  (maximum 4 pages) with email and telephone contacts of three professional referees  addressing to kenyarecruitment@farmafrica.org with the subject line Project Administrative  Assistant before or by 14th July 2022 

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. 

Farm Africa is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Farm Africa does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. (e.g. Application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).

