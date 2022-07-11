Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB DESCRIPTION AND PERSON SPECIFICATION

JOB TITLE: Project Administrative Assistant

REPORTS TO: Project Coordinator, AGRA project – Line manager & Finance Manager – functional manager

REPORTING TO POSTHOLDER: None

LOCATION: Embu County with regular travel to Tharaka Nithi and Nairobi as required DURATION & HOURS: Full time contract, renewable based on performance and availability of funds.

START TIME: Immediately

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To ensure proper books of account are maintained in the Farm Africa AGRA (“Building regenerative, sustainable and profitable smallholder agricultural transformative systems in upper eastern Kenya’’) project. Support the project in procurement, administrative, office management, Asset management at the field office, logistics, IT, data entry for M&E and fleet management-related roles.

Duties & Responsibilities

To ensure compliance with the basic standards contained in the Farm Africa finance procedures manual.

To maintain comprehensive and up-to-date project financial records.

To perform routine Procurement, Logistics, Communication and Project

administration

Asset and Fleet management

To ensure all data entry of all the beneficiaries and stakeholders is done per M&E functions.

Specific tasks:

Accounting:

Perform accounting tasks in full adherence to the financial procedures set out in the financial policies and procedures manual

To ensure that proper accounting records are maintained at the project level. To prepare payment vouchers and other accounting documents.

To handle and ensure timely replenishment of petty cash.

To send an accurate and complete set of monthly project accounts to the Finance Manager latest by the 10th of the following month.

To ensure that all Staff Working Advances (SWA) taken by project staff are accounted for within the stipulated days

Assist in the project’s budgeting process.

To maintain an up-to-date, neat and adequate filing system for all accounting and administration documents; ensuring the time it takes for retrieval is kept at a

minimum.

To feed back any pertinent financial management issues to the Finance Manager in Nairobi.

Procurement:

To ensure strict adherence to the procurement policies and procedures including the thresholds set there in on approvals and purchases.

In liaison with the project coordinator prepare complete the procurement plan on a quarterly basis and update appropriately.

Ensure that all office utilities are paid promptly and maintain a rapport with the suppliers and ensure there are no outstanding invoices pending.

Logistics, Communication and Project Administration

In consultation with the Project Administrative officer in Nairobi, to ensure that office supplies (equipment and stationery) are promptly requisitioned and supplied.

To handle incoming and outgoing project correspondence (letters and emails, calls). To assist in organising meetings, workshops and conferences.

To make travel and accommodation arrangements for project staff and visitors. To receive visitors to the office and direct them to the appropriate staff.

To ensure the project office premises are clean and neat at all times.

Asset and Fleet Management

To maintain an up-to-date asset register for the Embu office and convey any changes to the Project Administrative Officer on a monthly basis.

To ensure that all project assets (furniture, equipment, motorbikes and vehicles) are insured, serviced and maintained and to report any defects promptly to the project coordinator.

To maintain mileage and service records for office vehicles and motorbikes.

M&E data entry

Collect data provided to him/her by the project officers and also directly from the field from the Village Based Advisors (VBAs): These data include but are not limited to field training forms, VBA and farmer group registration forms, capacity assessment forms and any other field forms

Properly enter all the data on VBA and farmer groups mapping into the ODK platform Properly file all the VBA mapping and groups’ registration forms, training forms and other related M&E forms.

All training forms entered into excel and filed according to groups files

Data cleaning of all the data entered in ODK before submission: to be supervised and approved by the PC.

Ensure an updated monthly compilation of the demonstrations established done under the AGRA project, Lists of both input and output markets and aggregators

working with the project.

Properly documented and updated monthly information on the farmer’s input

distributions as done by the project officers and entered all lists into the excel

database.

Assist the PC on specific administrative duties which are aligned to VBA and farmer training and office coordination

React on and build in the requests from the Farm Africa supervisor

Qualifications Essential Desirable Education, qualifications & other knowledge CPA (Part 2 Section 4) Projects Management; Certificate of good conduct Office Administration skills Experience At least 2 years of experience in project/fund / NGO accounting At least 1 years’ experience in procurement At least 1 years of experience in bookkeeping (preferably QuickBooks) Experience in administrative work Skills & abilities Computer literacy in MS Office, Word, Excel, Outlook

Our Values

Investing in smallholder farming is the number one way to combat poverty in rural Africa. Farm Africa is a leading NGO specialising in growing agriculture, protecting the environment and developing businesses in rural Africa.

∙ EXPERT: Expertise and insightful evidence-based solutions are at the heart

of everything Farm Africa does.

∙ GROUNDED: Our teams and partners work closely with local communities,

engaging them in every level of decision-making.

∙ IMPACTFUL: We deliver long lasting change for farmers, their families, and the environments they live in.

∙ BOLD: We model innovative approaches and are not afraid to challenge

strategies that are failing.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements for this position, submit your cover letter indicating the title of the position and the expected salary (maximum 1 page) along with an updated CV (maximum 4 pages) with email and telephone contacts of three professional referees addressing to kenyarecruitment@farmafrica.org with the subject line Project Administrative Assistant before or by 14th July 2022

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Farm Africa is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Farm Africa does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. (e.g. Application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).