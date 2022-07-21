Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Director, Administration & Corporates Services

REF – V/FT/73/2022

Position Summary

Reporting to the CEO, the Director – of Administration & Corporate Services’ job is responsible for providing leadership, oversight and direction for smooth, effective and efficient operation of hospital administration department at KUTRRH.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Sit as a member of the hospital management committee.

Provide transformational leadership in the areas of Administration, Corporate Affairs, and Partnerships.

Support the CEO in ensuring that the Hospital operates in accordance with the mission and policies

set by the Board of Directors.

Develop and foster effective collaboration between various departments, staff leadership and other affiliated services to ensure an integrated approach to providing services and fulfilling the

Hospital’s vision, mission and mandate.

Oversee the hospital’s physical facilities and be responsible for the maintenance of all facilities and equipment.

Work with the hospital’s leadership, serving as a resource to reduce costs, enhance revenues, achieve goals and objectives, analyze and utilize information to develop and support management decisions.

Develop and work towards ensuring appropriate administrative and staffing structures for the hospital.

Oversee quality management teams.

Participate in the organization’s strategic planning.

Lead the annual goal-setting process and participate in the development of strategic plans of the Corporate Services Directorate to realize the mission of the Hospital.

Collaborates with the Hospital management to plan and implement strategic and operational plans.

Ensure that the culture of KUTRRH is team-based, fact-based, customer-based, and works towards the achievement of KUTRRH Vision.

Ensure that the Hospital is accredited nationally and internationally.

Representation in professional forums and compliance with regulatory and statutory bodies.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Education or any Social Science related field from a recognized university.

Master’s Degree in Administration, or relevant field from a recognized university.

Any qualification in Public Relations, MBA or a Doctorate Degree will be an added advantage.

Senior Management Professional Course lasting not less than 6 weeks.

Computer literate

Knowledge of relevant legislations.

Knowledge of professional standards.

Registration with the relevant professional body if applicable

Project Management Certification

At least 15 years of working experience, five (5) of which should have been in a senior administrative /management position.

Soft skills required for the job

Communication skills

Leadership skills

Supervisory skills

Team building skills

Observation skills

Analytical skills

Organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the above positions, please apply online via careers.kutrrh.go.ke OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Filled Application Form and Licence ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you must attach the Application Letter, CV, Filled Application Form (https://www.kutrrh.go.ke/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/KUTRRH_Job_Application_Form_July_2022.pdf), and Practicing Licence when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 12th August 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau