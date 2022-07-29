Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



WEF/HR/2022/6: SENIOR ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER – WEF GRADE 5 (1 POSITION) Basic Pay Minimum Ksh; 60,460 – Maximum Ksh; 80,025 P.M

Reporting to the Assistant Manager, Finance & Administration, the officer at this level will be responsible for the provision of transport and general office services including assets management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties will include:-

Administration and management of transport in the Fund;

Overseeing office accommodation, equipment, furniture, office supplies and employment cards;

Provision and administration of clerical, auxiliary and telephone services staff;

Settling of bills and facilitating necessary documentation for those traveling;

Managing leased/rented offices and overseeing office maintenance and cleanliness;

Management of Administration related contracts between the Fund and it’s service providers.

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the job holder must have:-

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Management, Human Resource; Management/Development, Public Administration or equivalent qualifications in a relevant field from a recognized Institution;

Served satisfactorily for at least five (5) years in a comparable position;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Demonstrated professional competence and administrative ability in administrative work;

Ability to prioritize work and to thrive under pressure.

Competencies required

Attention to detail;

Analytical skills;

High integrity, transparency and accountability;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Good report writing skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and on strict deadlines.

How to Apply

Further, details on the job & person specifications including applicable basic salaries are available on Public Service Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke (In the Jobs category under the advertised jobs section).

Applications clearly marked with the position reference and title and including detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, professional qualifications, testimonials, day-time telephone number, names and addresses of three professional referees should be delivered to the Fund by hand, courier or post so as to reach the address below on or before 8th August 2022 by 5:00 PM.

The Chief Executive Officer

Women Enterprise Fund

11th Floor, Britam Tower

P.O. Box 17126 -00100

NAIROBI.

After selection, successful candidates will be expected to provide details of their current salary and the following documents: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Clearance from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Women Enterprise Fund is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.