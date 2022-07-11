Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Human Resource and Admin Officer

Key Responsibilities

Administering the day-to-day operations of the human resource functions;

Preparing and maintain periodic operational reports through collecting and collating relevant information;

Participating in staff development activities through facilitating orientation and training programmes;

Taking part in performance management by Monitoring and maintaining tracking systems as well as improving the systems when necessary;

Participating in staff recruitment activities;

Enhancing employee satisfaction at the workplace by ensuring their safety, welfare and wellness-related matters are handled appropriately;

Maintaining relevant employee records by regularly updating them when necessary; and

Managing repairs and maintenance of KIPPRA’s facilities and equipment by ensuring the maintenance schedule is adhered to as well as necessary repairs are done in good time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Human Resource Management, Human Resource Development or Industrial Relations, or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Affiliate member of relevant HR body;

Computer Skills; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

Functional Skills

Communication and interpersonal skills,

Analytical skills

Presentation skills

Computer skills (HRIS, packages)

Competencies/ Attributes

Interpersonal skills

Team building skills

Ability to work under pressure without supervision

Communication Skills

Negotiation skills

Organizational skills

well- developed and practiced negotiating skills.

excellent problem-solving skills

Well-developed coaching & mentoring skills

How to Apply

The public is notified of the following:

Detailed job descriptions, requirements, and how to apply are available on the website kippra.or.ke/careers/ All applications MUST be received on or before 27th July 2022 by 5:00 pm. KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:

Original academic certificates Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from Criminal Investigation of Department Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate) Evidence of publications where required Recommendation letter (s)

Applicants are requested to submit a cover letter, CV, copies of certificates & testimonials, and duly filled personal data form which can be downloaded from the Institute’s website. Applications are accepted in either hard or soft copies. Hard copies should be delivered to the address provided below while soft copies submitted through email address careers@kippra.or.ke .

Late applications will not be accepted, and ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Executive Director,

The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis,

Upper Hill, Bishop Gardens Towers, 2nd Floor Bishop Road,

P.O. Box 56445, Nairobi, 00200 City Square,

Tel: 0724256096/0736712724

Nairobi, Kenya.

Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer.