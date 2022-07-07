Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Admin Officer

Job Purpose:        

Implement policies, strategies and guidelines relating to administrative services which include general office services, records, maintenance of office equipment, library, and transport.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor degree in any of the following disciplines: – Public Administration, Business Administration, Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in computer applications; and
  • Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

  • Planning and organizational skills;
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Integrity and professionalism
  • Creativity and innovative
  • Result-driven
  • Communication skills

Key Duties & Responsibilities

  • Implement Administration policies, strategies, procedures and guidelines of the Institute and Board decisions on administrative matters;
  • Coordinate the day-to-day administrative activities of the Institute;
  • Keep and maintain a catalogue of all Institute’s Assets and Properties;
  • Prepare and implement a maintenance schedule of all Assets in the Institute;
  • Support in the identification of unserviceable and obsolete assets for disposal;
  • Fleet management;
  • Identify and allocate office space;
  • Manage records and documents of the Institute;
  • Supervision of outsourced administrative services;
  • Facilitate the provision of services during occupation of premises including planned and routine maintenance, redecoration, furnishing, equipping, housekeeping, courier, telephony, beverages amongst others;
  • Provide support and guidance on cross-cutting issues such as Drug and Substance among others; and
  • Ensure workplace safety and security of office premises and any other area of jurisdiction in liaison with the security function.

Terms of Service

  • The successful applicant will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.

How to Apply

Applicants are notified of the following:

  • Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke
  • All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.
  • The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.
  • There are No fees charged.
  • Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate. 
  • In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions, 
  • please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke , 
  • hr@biovax.go.ke

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

