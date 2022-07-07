Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admin Officer

Job Purpose:

Implement policies, strategies and guidelines relating to administrative services which include general office services, records, maintenance of office equipment, library, and transport.

Qualifications

Bachelor degree in any of the following disciplines: – Public Administration, Business Administration, Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

Planning and organizational skills;

Interpersonal skills

Integrity and professionalism

Creativity and innovative

Result-driven

Communication skills

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Implement Administration policies, strategies, procedures and guidelines of the Institute and Board decisions on administrative matters;

Coordinate the day-to-day administrative activities of the Institute;

Keep and maintain a catalogue of all Institute’s Assets and Properties;

Prepare and implement a maintenance schedule of all Assets in the Institute;

Support in the identification of unserviceable and obsolete assets for disposal;

Fleet management;

Identify and allocate office space;

Manage records and documents of the Institute;

Supervision of outsourced administrative services;

Facilitate the provision of services during occupation of premises including planned and routine maintenance, redecoration, furnishing, equipping, housekeeping, courier, telephony, beverages amongst others;

Provide support and guidance on cross-cutting issues such as Drug and Substance among others; and

Ensure workplace safety and security of office premises and any other area of jurisdiction in liaison with the security function.

Terms of Service

The successful applicant will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.

How to Apply

Applicants are notified of the following:

Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke

All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.

East African Time. The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.

There are No fees charged.

Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate.

In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions,

please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke ,

hr@biovax.go.ke

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.