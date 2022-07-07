Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Admin Officer
Job Purpose:
Implement policies, strategies and guidelines relating to administrative services which include general office services, records, maintenance of office equipment, library, and transport.
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree in any of the following disciplines: – Public Administration, Business Administration, Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer applications; and
- Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the constitution.
Key Competencies and skills
- Planning and organizational skills;
- Interpersonal skills
- Integrity and professionalism
- Creativity and innovative
- Result-driven
- Communication skills
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Implement Administration policies, strategies, procedures and guidelines of the Institute and Board decisions on administrative matters;
- Coordinate the day-to-day administrative activities of the Institute;
- Keep and maintain a catalogue of all Institute’s Assets and Properties;
- Prepare and implement a maintenance schedule of all Assets in the Institute;
- Support in the identification of unserviceable and obsolete assets for disposal;
- Fleet management;
- Identify and allocate office space;
- Manage records and documents of the Institute;
- Supervision of outsourced administrative services;
- Facilitate the provision of services during occupation of premises including planned and routine maintenance, redecoration, furnishing, equipping, housekeeping, courier, telephony, beverages amongst others;
- Provide support and guidance on cross-cutting issues such as Drug and Substance among others; and
- Ensure workplace safety and security of office premises and any other area of jurisdiction in liaison with the security function.
Terms of Service
- The successful applicant will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.
How to Apply
Applicants are notified of the following:
- Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke
- All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.
- The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.
- There are No fees charged.
- Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate.
- In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions,
- please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke ,
- hr@biovax.go.ke
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
