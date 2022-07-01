Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admin/ HR Intern

Contract duration: 3 months

Duty Station: Nairobi- Kenya

Starting Date: August 2022

ACTED is a French humanitarian NGO, founded in 1993, which supports vulnerable populations, affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. ACTED provides continued support to vulnerable communities by ensuring the sustainability of post-crisis interventions and engaging long-term challenges facing our target populations, in order to break the poverty cycle, foster development and reduce vulnerability to disasters. Their interventions seek to cover the multiple aspects of humanitarian and development crises through a multidisciplinary approach which is both global and local, and adapted to each context. Their 3,300 staff is committed in to responding to emergencies worldwide, to supporting recovery and rehabilitation, towards sustainable development.

ACTED is looking for professionally confident, self-motivated and committed team player to fill the aforementioned position based in Nairobi Kenya.

Responsibilities:

Assist with recruitment and Interview process i.e circulate vacancy announcements for new recruitment of National staff through contacted NGO’s, career websites etc

Screening of applications in consideration of required job profile

Upon request, to do longlisting of applications for various job openings and share them with line manager for review and shortening before sharing the list with the relevant departmental head(s).

Schedule meetings and interviews as requested by the HR/Admin Manager or Admin/HR officer

Assist in preparing of OUT correspondences for review by line manager before dispatching them to the relevant offices, staff.

Internally manage the IN correspondences by creating and labelling folders

Update the field Teams with HR information

Ensure that staff personnel folders are complete with all documents/contents as per ACTED policies (contract, CV, Application letters, Interview Records, Leave forms, certificates, diploma and other required documents;

Assist in filing of all processed HR papers and documents into appropriate files.

Assist in regularly updating the staff leaves Follow up and planning

Assist in maintaining an accurate information of all staff in the mission as well as updated database for the staff;

Receptionist duties-

Handling the flow of people through the organization and ensuring that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.

Coordinating front-desk activities, including receiving phone calls, screening and determining the nature of the calls, distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls appropriately.

Arranging appointments and meetings when requested including managing an active calendar of appointments, composing and preparing correspondence;

Perform other duties as required.

Qualifications/Skills Required

Ongoing (Second year) or just completed 1st Degree in Business Administration, Human Resource, Public Relations or related field.

No experience required

Committed, focused, consistent, punctual, resilient and has the zeal to learn.

Computer Literate – MS Outlook and Excel and basic software application and familiarity with the internet and email communications

Excellent communication and people centered skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to establish effective work relations at all levels,

Proven ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines and work with limited supervision, pro-active and a good team-player.

Kenyan-Somali nationals are encouraged to apply

How to apply

Qualified Kenya Nationals with the required skills are invited to submit their applications by 06/7/2022, 05:00PM to kenya.jobs@acted.org with the subject line: APPLICATION FOR ADMIN/HR INTERN– NAIROBI accompanied with:

Curriculum Vitae (Maximum 02 Pages)

Cover Letter (Maximum 01 Page)

Cover Letter and CV must be shared as a single PDF document i.e with the Cover Letter being on the first page and CV starting on the next page. Please do not attach any other documents while sending your application. If required they will be requested at a later stage.

Applications failing to respect the criteria above will not be considered.

Please note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Review of Applications and Shortlisting will be done on rolling basis and ACTED reserves the right to hire before the deadline.

ACTED will at no stage of recruitment process request candidate to make payments of any kind. Further, ACTED has not retained any agent(s) in connection with recruitment.