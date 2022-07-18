Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy – Operations & Admin (Intern)

Our client is a consulting firm that provides strategic and sustainable business consulting services to inspire and empower businesses to drive positive impact.

They seek to engage an Operations and Administrative Intern. The individual will have the opportunity to gain experience and competency in office operations and administration.

Responsibilities

Provide assistance and support to the CEO in project planning and management

Take part in conducting research and analysis on specific issues and prepare reports

Help organize and facilitate meetings, conferences, and other special events

Attend meetings, take notes, prepare minutes and reports

Be involved in social media management

Help manage general correspondence-respond to calls, emails etc

Be involved in maintaining the executive calendar

Be the first point of contact for clients

Acquire experience in building and maintaining strong relationships with customers

Suggest and implement innovative plans to improve operational effectiveness and efficiency

Be involved in planning and managing projects and contributing to product innovation

Assist in the performance of day-to-day activities of the office

Provide administrative and clerical support for the daily running of the office

Person’s Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business administration or related field

Basic knowledge in operations and office administration

Strong business acumen, adept problem solver and decision maker

Excellent communication skills (both oral and written)

Social media management skills

Detail-oriented, diligent and proactive

Able to meet deadlines and manage time

How to ApplyIf qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at apply@fanisi.net by Friday 22nd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted