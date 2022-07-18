Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Vacancy – Operations & Admin (Intern)
Our client is a consulting firm that provides strategic and sustainable business consulting services to inspire and empower businesses to drive positive impact.
They seek to engage an Operations and Administrative Intern. The individual will have the opportunity to gain experience and competency in office operations and administration.
Responsibilities
- Provide assistance and support to the CEO in project planning and management
- Take part in conducting research and analysis on specific issues and prepare reports
- Help organize and facilitate meetings, conferences, and other special events
- Attend meetings, take notes, prepare minutes and reports
- Be involved in social media management
- Help manage general correspondence-respond to calls, emails etc
- Be involved in maintaining the executive calendar
- Be the first point of contact for clients
- Acquire experience in building and maintaining strong relationships with customers
- Suggest and implement innovative plans to improve operational effectiveness and efficiency
- Be involved in planning and managing projects and contributing to product innovation
- Assist in the performance of day-to-day activities of the office
- Provide administrative and clerical support for the daily running of the office
Person’s Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration or related field
- Basic knowledge in operations and office administration
- Strong business acumen, adept problem solver and decision maker
- Excellent communication skills (both oral and written)
- Social media management skills
- Detail-oriented, diligent and proactive
- Able to meet deadlines and manage time
How to ApplyIf qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at apply@fanisi.net by Friday 22nd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
