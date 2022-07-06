Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Admin Assistant
Industry: Service
Location: Nairobi
Monthly Allowance will be provided,
Are you passionate, organized, and keen to detail with a learning attitude?
Would you like be part of a young dynamic team?
Then we are looking for you.
The Admin Assistant will be tasked with front office duties and offering providing administrative support to ensure efficient operation of the office.
Responsibilities
- Man the reception area
- Welcome guests into the company and handle their queries
- Answer incoming telephone calls and forward to respective departments
- Handle basic book keeping tasks
- Manage petty cash reports
- Offer admin support to other departments.
- Assist in administrative roles in payroll and outsourcing
- Offer support the recruitment department in scheduling interviews, shortlisting and report writing
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Higher diploma
- Minimum of 1 year experience in administrative or front office role.
- Good Communication skills
- Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality
- Fast to understand concepts with keen attention to detail and willingness to learn
- Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
- Able to handle a high pressure environment
NB: Willingness to learn and ability to work in a fast paced environment is essential for this role.
How to Apply:
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 14th July 2022.
