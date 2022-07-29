Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

Description

The administrative assistant shall be responsible for administrative and operational support in the execution of Health programs, initiatives, and activities in-line with the Foundation’s mission of championing access to affordable quality healthcare services. He/she shall:

Responsibilities

Be responsible for procuring venues, organizing meals, stationery, accommodation bookings, vendor contracts, transport, and other logistical components of the main events.

Coordinate and work with vendors/suppliers to ensure they provide proper services.

Coordinate guest lists, food service arrangements, menu planning, decorative and table set up.

Monitor event registration and manage guest participation with guidance from the programs manager

Provide general administrative support during conferences, workshops, and various trainings.

Assist in developing and maintaining filing system and data base for managing Program documentation, including concept notes, project proposals, project agreements, contracts etc., ensuring easy retrieval of the same.

Maintain files for the Foundation and updating Health Pillar’s policies and procedure manuals (PnPs).

Improve/tighten storage/retrieval systems; update and manage indexes.

Ensure purchase requisitions for all goods and services are well documented and in line with the group’s policies

Work closely with EGF finance department to ensure that all invoices are correct, and the service providers are paid within one month from the date of the invoice

Ensure supplier creation into the ERP system to facilitate payments

Handle correspondences for the program

Respond to queries from walk in visitors about the health program

Organize transport for staff going for field visits, meetings; both locally and internationally.

Schedule program meetings and taking minutes

Stationery control for the program

Maintain an asset record for the program

Handle dispatch for the program

Handle new staff onboarding- work station allocation, set up on emails and all systems in conjunction with HR and IT.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint)

Prior experience & demonstrated ability in administrative functions for programmatic work

Experience handling donor requests and funding related documentation and reports. Experience working with development / funding partners presents an added advantage

Ability to prioritize and take initiative

A team player with strong organization, communication, and interpersonal skills

Creative, open-minded, flexible, able to analyze and make decisions

Able to set clear objectives, coordinate multiple tasks, trouble shoot and & work across teams to meet short-and long-term deadlines

Results driven

How to Apply

