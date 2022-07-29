Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Administrative Assistant
Description
The administrative assistant shall be responsible for administrative and operational support in the execution of Health programs, initiatives, and activities in-line with the Foundation’s mission of championing access to affordable quality healthcare services. He/she shall:
Responsibilities
- Be responsible for procuring venues, organizing meals, stationery, accommodation bookings, vendor contracts, transport, and other logistical components of the main events.
- Coordinate and work with vendors/suppliers to ensure they provide proper services.
- Coordinate guest lists, food service arrangements, menu planning, decorative and table set up.
- Monitor event registration and manage guest participation with guidance from the programs manager
- Provide general administrative support during conferences, workshops, and various trainings.
- Assist in developing and maintaining filing system and data base for managing Program documentation, including concept notes, project proposals, project agreements, contracts etc., ensuring easy retrieval of the same.
- Maintain files for the Foundation and updating Health Pillar’s policies and procedure manuals (PnPs).
- Improve/tighten storage/retrieval systems; update and manage indexes.
- Ensure purchase requisitions for all goods and services are well documented and in line with the group’s policies
- Work closely with EGF finance department to ensure that all invoices are correct, and the service providers are paid within one month from the date of the invoice
- Ensure supplier creation into the ERP system to facilitate payments
- Handle correspondences for the program
- Respond to queries from walk in visitors about the health program
- Organize transport for staff going for field visits, meetings; both locally and internationally.
- Schedule program meetings and taking minutes
- Stationery control for the program
- Maintain an asset record for the program
- Handle dispatch for the program
- Handle new staff onboarding- work station allocation, set up on emails and all systems in conjunction with HR and IT.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university
- Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint)
- Prior experience & demonstrated ability in administrative functions for programmatic work
- Experience handling donor requests and funding related documentation and reports. Experience working with development / funding partners presents an added advantage
- Ability to prioritize and take initiative
- A team player with strong organization, communication, and interpersonal skills
- Creative, open-minded, flexible, able to analyze and make decisions
- Able to set clear objectives, coordinate multiple tasks, trouble shoot and & work across teams to meet short-and long-term deadlines
- Results driven
How to Apply
