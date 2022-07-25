Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Admin Assistant

Qualifications

KCSE Mean grade C

Have passed in the following subjects offered by the Kenya National Examinations Council:

Typewriting II (40 W.P.M.), or computerized document processing III;

Business English II;

Commerce II;

Office Management II/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II; and

Office Practice II.

OR

Certificate in Secretarial Studies/ Business Management from a recognized institution or equivalent qualification with BS&G certificates.

Possess certificates in computer application from a recognized institution.

Certificate in Public Relations and customer Care course not lasting less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution; and

Demonstrated outstanding professional competence.

How to Apply

For details on job description and specifications of the above advertised positions, visit our website http://www.nita.go.ke. Candidates are also required to download and duly fill the NITA APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR&A/F/33 using the link below: Interested persons who meet the requirements should submit their application through Post Office, email, or by hand delivery, clearly stating the position and job reference number on both the cover letter and envelope , together with a detailed CV, Certified Copies of Academic Certificates, Copy of National Identity Card, Names and Telephone Contacts ofthree referees, so as to reach the Authority by 8th August 2022 ,5.00 PM (East Africa Time) to:-

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

NATIONAL INDUTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORITY

P.O BOX 74494 -00200

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present Originals of the following documents during interviews:-

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts

Any other supporting documents and testimonials

Please note:

NITA is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution Chapter 232(1) on Fair Competition and Merit, Representation of Kenyan diverse communities and Affording equal employment opportunities to Men and Women, Members of all Ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification