Job Title: Administration Assistant

Industry: Real Estate & Property Management

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 35,000K

Job Purpose: You will be the first point of contact for the company, offering administrative support across the organization and welcoming the guests and greet people who visit the business. You will also coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls.

Our client is well established real estate company that offer a full range of agency, property management, valuation, professional and consultancy services.

Roles & Responsibilities

Answering telephone calls and if needed, direct calls to appropriate personnel.

Welcoming visitors to the office and introducing them to the appropriate personnel.

Assisting with the maintenance of social media accounts.

Preparing and emailing a report on weekly activities to agents.

Updating Listings.

Provide basic and accurate information in person as well as on email.

Receive sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries.

Update calendars and schedule meetings the director and real estate agents.

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor log-in-book, issue visitor badges).

Providing a range of reports depending on what is requested by the manager or sales associates.

Overseeing the general appearance of the office, as well as keeping supplies well stocked.

Key Skills and Qualifications

The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following soft-skills and competencies:

Diploma/Degree in relevant field (s).

Two (2) years of experience working as an office admin/receptionist.

Must be a proactive and a self-motivator.

Possess very strong interpersonal relationship and skills.

Possess excellent writing, verbal, and public speaking skills.

Perfect time management skills to ensure services to guests are not delayed.

Possess good interpersonal skills, vibrant attitude and amicable personality.

Ability to adapt easily to the requirements and guidelines of the organization.

Possess pleasant personality and enthusiastic attitude.

Possess top-notch skill in customer service.

Ability to work flawlessly and effortless under stress and pressure.

How to Apply

Apply directly through our careers page. In case you experiencing difficulties apply through the option above, please Email your cv to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.keIndicate email subject as: administrative assistant. Applications Deadline: 22nd July 2022