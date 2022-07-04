Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Adele may be looking to expand her family with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

In a recent appearance on BBC Sounds’ “Desert Island Discs” podcast, which was posted on July 3, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer revealed that she definitely wants more kids. Adele shares her nine-year-old son Angelo Adkins with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

She said;

“I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I have got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Adele shares Angelo, her 9-year-old son, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The Grammy Award winner and the Drop2Drop charity CEO took their relationship public in 2012, six months before their child was born. They quietly tied the knot in 2018 before their April 2019 split. They finalized their divorce two years later in March 2021 but maintain a solid coparenting relationship, Adele explained.

The Easy On Me singer first went public with her boyfriend, Rich Paul last summer after they were spotted watching the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The singer, who described her beau as “so f*****g funny”, then sparked engagement rumours during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last year when she was wearing a sparkler on her wedding finger.

Adele neither confirmed or denied the speculation. In May the Londoner confirmed they’ve moved in together as she shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Rich standing outside a mega mansion holding keys in their hands.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: “Time flies” followed by three emojis. Alongside the snap she also posted another pic of the couple larking around in a burger shop, telling fans she’d “never been happier”.