Thursday, July 21, 2022 – TS Madison has shared her before and now photos.

The American actress, 44, shared a recent photo and an older one she took when she was 19, before she transitioned from male to female.

“Then and now!!!,” she captioned the photo, adding, “44 and 19 time make a lot of difference but always The Doll.”

