Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Popular UK-based Ghanaian actress and vocalist, Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem, also known as Stephanie Benson has reportedly been hospitalized after a botched plastic surgery.

Speaking through her husband, the actress disclosed that her physicians made surgical mistakes.

Benson said;

“Sorry I haven’t been online. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately, doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in the hospital. Sending you Soo much love.”