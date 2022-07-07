Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Popular UK-based Ghanaian actress and vocalist, Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem, also known as Stephanie Benson has reportedly been hospitalized after a botched plastic surgery.
Speaking through her husband, the actress disclosed that her physicians made surgical mistakes.
Benson said;
“Sorry I haven’t been online. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately, doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in the hospital. Sending you Soo much love.”
