Friday, 22 July 2022 – Peju Johnson has shared a series of inappropriate messages she received from a married cab driver.

The cab driver confessed to the actress that he is obsessed with her, her movies, and her “body type”.

He went on to tell her that he masturbates to her pictures and videos on her status and it gives him relief.

“You so sexy that I can’t control my libido,” the driver wrote to her.

See the actress’ chat with the driver below.