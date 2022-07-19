Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Model Emily Ratajkowski has split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage.

According to PEOPLE, the Victoria’s Secret model, 31, and Sebastian, 34 have called it quits, with a source close to the couple telling the outlet it was Emily’s decision.

The source said: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision.”

They added: “She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

The pair were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted looking cozy on Valentine’s Day.

The Gone Girl actress and the producer got married in a courthouse ceremony at City Hall that same month, just a few weeks after she first went public with their relationship.