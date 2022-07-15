Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Actress Constance Wu has returned to Twitter for the first time in three years to address her break from acting and announce the release of her new book Making A Scene.

She revealed on Thursday July 14, that she attempted suicide after experiencing social media backlash three years ago.

The 40-year-old ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star faced a torrent of criticism in 2019 over remarks she made on Twitter about the sitcom ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ in which she starred in.

The star had tweeted: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k.” Constance also replied to a fan and noted that the renewal of the show was not good news for her.

To add to this, she also took her thoughts on Instagram as he wrote on her story: “Dislike.”

A day later, amid a bit of a firestorm, she clarified that the renewal conflicted with another project that “would have challenged me as an artist…People ‘assumed’ that that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me…. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.” The explanation only seemed to inflame the ire surrounding

After online shaming from users who called the remarks disparaging, and a message from another Asian American actress who called Wu “a blight on the Asian American community,” Wu said she decided to take her own life.

She wrote;

“I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe.

“I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms [Asian Americans], and they’d be better off without me.

“Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

She added that the response to the tweets caused her to “reassess” her life. Wu said;

“AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough.

“While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community,” she said. “Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out.”

Wu, who currently stars opposite Chris Pratt inThe Terminal List, concluded her post on Thursday stating that she feels “OK enough” to return to social media.

She said;

“After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit).”

Wu previously stated that her negative reaction to the “FOTB” renewal came because it meant she had to “give up another project that I was really passionate about.” She further clarified the intention behind her tweet in an August 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times, calling herself “dramatic.”

“Fresh Off the Boat” ended its six-season run in February 2020.