Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – South Africans woke up this morning to a sex tape of popular South African actor Sthembiso Khoza, better known as SK Khoza, performing oral sex on a woman.

The actor has been plagued by several scandals but this seems to take the cake and South Africans are having a field day discussing the explicit video.

In the video, the woman’s face remained hidden while SK showed his face as he went down on the woman. At some point, he turned and faced the camera while his hand worked on the woman.

The video has gone viral all over Twitter and has inspired memes. (Here is the link if you missed it… The LINK>>>>))

See some reactions to the video below.