Accounts Receivable, Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Weekly checking of POD checklist for timely follow up with warehouse staff in case of delays.
- Generation of credit notes and validation prior to approval.
- Ensuring credit notes are processed accurately and sent to customers on timely basis
- Bank, Till and Bulk M-pesa daily reconciliation
- Actively following up on staff imprest receipts and expensing to the respective ledger account
- Preparing customer statements and credit note file and sending to customers by 5th.
- Timely customer debt collection for the assigned accounts
- Monthly customer accounts reconciliation
- Any other assigned duties
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Accounting, Commerce or related
- CPA II
- At least 1 – year experience in accounts -credit control
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to Vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘ Accounts Receivable’ on the subject line by 20th July 2022.
