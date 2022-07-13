Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Receivable, Nairobi

Responsibilities

Weekly checking of POD checklist for timely follow up with warehouse staff in case of delays.

Generation of credit notes and validation prior to approval.

Ensuring credit notes are processed accurately and sent to customers on timely basis

Bank, Till and Bulk M-pesa daily reconciliation

Actively following up on staff imprest receipts and expensing to the respective ledger account

Preparing customer statements and credit note file and sending to customers by 5th.

Timely customer debt collection for the assigned accounts

Monthly customer accounts reconciliation

Any other assigned duties

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Accounting, Commerce or related

CPA II

At least 1 – year experience in accounts -credit control

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to Vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘ Accounts Receivable’ on the subject line by 20th July 2022.