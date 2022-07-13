Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Receivable, Nairobi

Responsibilities

  • Weekly checking of POD checklist for timely follow up with warehouse staff in case of delays.
  • Generation of credit notes and validation prior to approval.
  • Ensuring credit notes are processed accurately and sent to customers on timely basis
  • Bank, Till and Bulk M-pesa daily reconciliation
  • Actively following up on staff imprest receipts and expensing to the respective ledger account
  • Preparing customer statements and credit note file and sending to customers by 5th.
  • Timely customer debt collection for the assigned accounts
  • Monthly customer accounts reconciliation
  • Any other assigned duties

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Accounting, Commerce or related
  • CPA II
  • At least 1 – year experience in accounts -credit control

How to Apply

If qualified kindly send your CV to Vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘ Accounts Receivable’ on the subject line by 20th July 2022.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply