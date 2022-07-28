Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Chief Internal Auditor

REF – V/FT/99/2022

Position Summary

The Chief Internal Auditor is responsible for strategic leadership in provision of independent, objective internal audit services to ensure effective risk management, internal control and governance processes in the Hospital.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Development, implementation, review and ensure compliance with policies, programmes and regulations related to internal audit

Lead the development of Internal Audit strategy to be aligned to the overall strategy of the hospital.

Provide leadership in implementation of work plans derived from the audit strategy

Prepare and seek approval of section budget to ensure proper allocation and efficient utilization of resources.

Ensure overall quality and consistent risk mitigation measures to ensure the Hospital’s strategic objectives are achieved.

Develop and implement a risk based internal audit framework relating to functions above

Provide leadership in mentoring and coaching of division staff to inspire and motivate staff

Provide leadership in development and implementation of internal audit policies and procedures that will deliver efficiency of operations at the hospital

Assess internal controls of the hospital and report on gaps that could expose the hospital to risks

Develop and implement sound performance management system of staff in the section to ensure achievement of personal and hospital goals.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce degree (Accounting/Finance option) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Master’s Degree in Business, Accounting, Commerce, Finance or other related and relevant discipline.

Certified Public Accountants (K), CIA or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Certified training in Risk Management.

Leadership/Management Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in computer applications.

A least 12 years relevant work experience, 5 of which should have been in an audit managerial position.

Certificate in fraud prevention and management will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the above positions, please apply online via careers.kutrrh.go.ke OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Filled Application Form and Licence ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you must attach the Application Letter, CV, Filled Application Form (https://www.kutrrh.go.ke/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/KUTRRH_Job_Application_Form_July_2022.pdf), and Practicing Licence when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 12th August 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau