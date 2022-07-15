Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AFRICA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is a fully chartered, non-profit, Private Christian University and is a part of Network of 21 Higher Education Institutions sponsored by the Church of the Nazarene International, with a mission to provide a holistic education that develops individuals academically, spiritually, culturally, socially and physically, to equip them with an appropriate mix of skills, competencies and Christian values to enable them to go into the world well prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of their time.

The University seeks to engage suitable and qualified candidates to serve in the following positions:

SENIOR ACCOUNTANT, BUDGET AND FINAL ACCOUNTS – JOB REF: ANU/FIN/05/22

Job Purpose:

Responsible for reviewing budget proposals and requests for funding, evaluating spending needs, conducting cost-benefit analyses, and preparing financial reports.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

∙ Develop the budget and final accounts section’s strategy, program, policy, procedures, plan and guidelines

∙ Review budget proposals and requests for funding, evaluating spending needs, conducting cost benefit analyses, and examining them for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations

∙ Coordinate the planning and development of operating budgets, in coordination with the university faculty and department heads. Develop the Master Budget for the university

∙ Consolidate information from various sources including departmental input, operational expenditure history, strategic projects to validate and recommend approval of the Master Budget. Summarize budgets and submit recommendations for the approval or disapproval of funds requests ∙ Review availability of funding and approve budget revisions and adjustments.

∙ Monitor and analyze department’s budgets to ensure compliance.

∙ Prepare variance analysis report between budgeted and actual financial results at the end of each reporting period.

∙ Review and advise the university on the financial viability/cost-benefit, and the relative ranking of capital requests and special project/program proposals for funding

∙ Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports in line with set standards ∙ Advice the university management on tax affairs and changes in tax laws. Ensure all taxes and statutory deductions are paid and submitted within deadlines

∙ Provide direction and assistance to other organizational units regarding accounting and budgeting policies and procedures and efficient control and utilization of financial resources

∙ Review operating budgets to analyze trends affecting budget needs.

∙ Participate in development and support implementation of the department’s performance managementstrategies.

∙ Mentor, coach and supervise subordinate staff.

∙ Any other duty assigned.

Academic and Professional Requirements:

∙ MBA, MSc in Finance or equivalent

∙ Relevant professional qualification e.g. CPA (K) or equivalent

∙ Member of a relevant professional body in good standing

∙ Minimum of four (4) years relevant experience.

∙ Experience in external or internal audit engagement will be an added advantage.

Key Skills and Experience

∙ Experienced financial/accounting professional with 4+ years of post-qualification experience, preferably working service industry/professional accounting firms

∙ Experience with preparation of management accounts, financial reporting, and budgeting ∙ Demonstrable experience in development and execution of organization strategy and business plans ∙ Experience and proficiency in the use of accounting software. ERP or MS Navision experience will be an added advantage

∙ Competent knowledge and use of MS office and general IT skills

Competencies

∙ Advanced numeracy and analytical skills

∙ Good interpersonal and Communication skills

∙ Good planning and Organization skills

∙ Leadership and fast-paced team player

∙ Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

∙ Attention to detail and accuracy

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are encouraged to apply through the email recruitment@anu.ac.ke not later than 29th July 2022 enclosing an updated Curriculum Vitae with details of current post, salary and other financial benefits, testimonials, certified academic and professional certificates, copy of National Identity Card, names and addresses of three referees (one of whom should be present or previous employer). Kindly indicate job title and reference number in the subject of the email. Onlyshortlisted candidates shall be contacted and will be required to provide Clearance Certificates fromHigher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Credit Reference Bureau, Kenya Revenue Authority, and Criminal Investigation Department.

ANU is an equal opportunity employer, and any canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi