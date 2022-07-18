Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Clerk

Qualifications/Requirements

Minimum CPA Section 4

Must conversant with information Technology (IT)

At least two years’ experience in a hospital set up is an added advantage.

Experience in statutory deductions. Must have a good understanding of financial concepts and pay keen attention to detail

Excellent planning and organizational skills

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQAKapenguria.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject and preferred working station by COB on Monday, 25th July, 2022.