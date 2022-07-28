Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Accounts Assistant
REF: KECOBO/EXT/4/2022
Gross Salary: Kshs.84, 707 p.m
Responsibilities
- Prepare cheques for all payments for appropriate approval;
- Ensure safe custody of records;
- Manage cash;
- Update the cashbook;
- Ensure that all revenues/incomes are receipted and banked intact as per laid down procedures; and
- Serve as bank agent and custodian of cheque books, and bank statements; handling deposits (cheques and cash) in the bank.
Qualifications
- Have served for three (3) years as an Accounts Assistant; and
- Have obtained Certified Public Accountants CPA (I) or its equivalent; or
- Have a Diploma in Commerce/Business Administration/ Economics/Statistics or related disciplines from a recognized institution;
- Be Computer Proficient;
- Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance.
- Competence in use of ERP or, digitized accounting systems will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications including cover letter, duly completed application for employment form (Download from KECOBO website), CV, three (3) reference letters, daytime telephone contacts and copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials to:
The Executive Director
Kenya Copyright Board
P.O. BOX 34670-00100
Nairobi
OR drop at NHIF Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road.
The closing date is 15th August 2022
Applicants are advised to comply with chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
Shortlisted applicants only will be contacted.
Qualified persons living with disability, women, and those from marginalized and minority communities are encouraged to apply.
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>