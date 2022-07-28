Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accounts Assistant

REF: KECOBO/EXT/4/2022

Gross Salary: Kshs.84, 707 p.m

Responsibilities

Prepare cheques for all payments for appropriate approval;

Ensure safe custody of records;

Manage cash;

Update the cashbook;

Ensure that all revenues/incomes are receipted and banked intact as per laid down procedures; and

Serve as bank agent and custodian of cheque books, and bank statements; handling deposits (cheques and cash) in the bank.

Qualifications

Have served for three (3) years as an Accounts Assistant; and

Have obtained Certified Public Accountants CPA (I) or its equivalent; or

Have a Diploma in Commerce/Business Administration/ Economics/Statistics or related disciplines from a recognized institution;

Be Computer Proficient;

Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance.

Competence in use of ERP or, digitized accounting systems will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications including cover letter, duly completed application for employment form (Download from KECOBO website), CV, three (3) reference letters, daytime telephone contacts and copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials to:

The Executive Director

Kenya Copyright Board

P.O. BOX 34670-00100

Nairobi

OR drop at NHIF Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road.

The closing date is 15th August 2022

Applicants are advised to comply with chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Shortlisted applicants only will be contacted.

Qualified persons living with disability, women, and those from marginalized and minority communities are encouraged to apply.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER