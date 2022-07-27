Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accounts Assistant

REF: KFCB/HR/9/2022

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 6

Job Purpose: Provide an independent, objective assurance to the Board on effectiveness of Risk Management, Internal controls and Governance processes.

Responsibilities

Conducting variety of auditing work of prescribed scope and complexity;

Identifying and advising risks affecting the audit area;

Preparation of internal audit work plan;

Identifying any accounting errors, fraud and initiating investigations;

Reviewing and recommending the strengthening of internal control systems;

Providing assurance that the financial statements are in conformity with laws and statues governing the Board.

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Kenya Part I or Equivalent from recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer applications.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are advised to send their applications through the address provided below, citing the reference number of the position being applied for. Applications should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, and National Identity Card.

All applications should reach the Board on or before Monday,15th August 2022

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board

Uchumi House, 15th Floor along Agakhan Walk

P.O. Box 44226-00100

Nairobi