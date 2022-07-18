Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Verde Edge wishes to recruit an Accounts Assistant on behalf of our client, an SME whose core business is Accounts Outsourcing.

Key objective/Purpose of the Job.

Support clients without an in-house Accountant with the Accounting functions of their business.

Key Responsibilities

Update all ledgers and pass all necessary journal entries

Post all transactions through a computerized accounting system

Prepare monthly management accounts, including income statement and statement

of financial position

Perform bank reconciliation on a monthly basis

Provide advisory services related to accounting and bookkeeping

Ensure statutory compliance related to payroll, registration with the statutory bodies, apply for compliance certificates, computation of statutory deductions, remittance and filing of returns for NSSF, NHIF and PAYE deductions

Facilitate Value Added/Withholding Tax computation, timely returns submission and remittance

Handle all tax queries about the Client from KRA and ensure tax compliance

Where applicable, implement an inventory tracking system

Preparation of annual financial statements for tax filing purpose, statutory audit and tax filing by an independent auditor.

Required Skills & qualifications

A clear understanding of key Accounting processes

Strong organization, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work well under pressure in order to meet deadlines

An eye for detail and the ability to work accurately with great self-drive

Motivated, with a positive attitude and eager to learn continuously

Must be committed to work, ready to take responsibility and work with minimal supervision

How to Apply

To apply login to www.verde-edge.com vacancy portal

Salary budget Ksh 25K-30K

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted—deadline for application 20th July 2022.