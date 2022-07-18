Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Verde Edge wishes to recruit an Accounts Assistant on behalf of our client, an SME whose core business is Accounts Outsourcing.

Key objective/Purpose of the Job.

Support clients without an in-house Accountant with the Accounting functions of their business.

 Key Responsibilities 

  • Update all ledgers and pass all necessary journal entries
  • Post all transactions through a computerized accounting system
  • Prepare monthly management accounts, including income statement and statement
  • of financial position
  • Perform bank reconciliation on a monthly basis
  • Provide advisory services related to accounting and bookkeeping
  • Ensure statutory compliance related to payroll, registration with the statutory bodies, apply for compliance certificates, computation of statutory deductions, remittance and filing of returns for NSSF, NHIF and PAYE deductions
  • Facilitate Value Added/Withholding Tax computation, timely returns submission and remittance
  • Handle all tax queries about the Client from KRA and ensure tax compliance
  • Where applicable, implement an inventory tracking system
  • Preparation of annual financial statements for tax filing purpose, statutory audit and tax filing by an independent auditor.

 Required Skills & qualifications

  • A clear understanding of key Accounting processes
  • Strong organization, communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work well under pressure in order to meet deadlines
  • An eye for detail and the ability to work accurately with great self-drive
  • Motivated, with a positive attitude and eager to learn continuously
  • Must be committed to work, ready to take responsibility and work with minimal supervision

How to Apply

To apply login to www.verde-edge.com vacancy portal

Salary budget Ksh 25K-30K

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted—deadline for application 20th July 2022.

