Verde Edge wishes to recruit an Accounts Assistant on behalf of our client, an SME whose core business is Accounts Outsourcing.
Key objective/Purpose of the Job.
Support clients without an in-house Accountant with the Accounting functions of their business.
Key Responsibilities
- Update all ledgers and pass all necessary journal entries
- Post all transactions through a computerized accounting system
- Prepare monthly management accounts, including income statement and statement
- of financial position
- Perform bank reconciliation on a monthly basis
- Provide advisory services related to accounting and bookkeeping
- Ensure statutory compliance related to payroll, registration with the statutory bodies, apply for compliance certificates, computation of statutory deductions, remittance and filing of returns for NSSF, NHIF and PAYE deductions
- Facilitate Value Added/Withholding Tax computation, timely returns submission and remittance
- Handle all tax queries about the Client from KRA and ensure tax compliance
- Where applicable, implement an inventory tracking system
- Preparation of annual financial statements for tax filing purpose, statutory audit and tax filing by an independent auditor.
Required Skills & qualifications
- A clear understanding of key Accounting processes
- Strong organization, communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work well under pressure in order to meet deadlines
- An eye for detail and the ability to work accurately with great self-drive
- Motivated, with a positive attitude and eager to learn continuously
- Must be committed to work, ready to take responsibility and work with minimal supervision
How to Apply
To apply login to www.verde-edge.com vacancy portal
Salary budget Ksh 25K-30K
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted—deadline for application 20th July 2022.
