Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About the job

Job Title: Financial Analyst

Job Purpose:

The role is responsible for end-to-end Finance business partnering support of the Airline’s business units. This includes reporting (weekly/ monthly), forecasting (weekly/monthly), planning (quarterly/annual/ long-range plan), decision support and performance management.

The analysts extract, transform, and collate all the data required to facilitate the department’s planning, performance evaluation and reporting in general. The analysts also execute standard and adhoc analyses on revenue and cost performance to generate actionable insights that enable the department to optimize performance..

Principal Accountabilities (KEY Performance areas):

Strategy Implementation

Drive the achievement of the approved Revenue and Cost business plans (including Capital Budgets) for the financial year.

Deliver accurate and practical cost and revenue budgets / plans for subsequent year(s) on time.

Support in the preparation of quarterly / bi-annual reforecasts

Support analysis and preparation for recurring strategic reviews; enabling Operational / Finance leaders to stay connected to the highest priority strategic initiatives across the business and influence direction.

Financial

Monitor cost performance and engage Cost Center owners on cost saving actions to ensure overhead expenditure is below budget by the set cost saving targets.

Provide standard and adhoc reports and analyses to facilitate revenue optimization and help achieve set revenue targets

Support the sections in reviewing of Business Cases/Justifications and contracts to ensure that KQ gets a return from its investments.

Customer

Hold monthly sessions with internal customers during which feedback on the health of the working relationship will be an agenda item to build relationships that facilitate management of costs and revenues.

Execute detailed periodic internal customer surveys and Implement feedback arising from the survey.

Operational Excellence Adhere to the weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reporting calendar and achieve 100% coverage on variance analysis with clear business explanations given for deviations to help monitor and facilitate the understanding of key operating and financial trends with respect to revenue, expenses, and headcount trending in Commercial.

Improve the accuracy of financial reports by identifying and correcting erroneous records and recommending process improvements to close gaps that lead to repeat errors

People and Culture

Implement the initiatives identified through the employee baseline

survey.

Share with colleagues to ensure cross-sectional knowledge sharing,

consistency in performance and business continuity.

Enterprise Risk Management

Support the achievement of targeted performance level for Internal Control Environment

Knowledge, Skills and experience:

Degree in a business-related specialization; especially Accounting or Finance

Full Accountancy Qualification (CPA(K) / CMA, ACCA)

Knowledge of appropriate Software: MS Excel, ERP etc

Minimum 3 years in an analytical environment

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills to enable moderately complex financial modelling and analysis.

Understanding of other tools used in data analytics (R, Python, SQL)

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Behavioral Competencies:

Team working

Results focus.

High Integrity and honesty

How to apply:

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please submit a copy of your detailed Curriculum Vitae.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Due to the volume of applications that we receive, only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Kenya Airways is an equal opportunity employer.