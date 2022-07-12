Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Deputy Director, Internal Audit

Key Responsibilities

Overseeing development and implementation of Internal Audit Charter, Policies and Procedures;

Ensuring development and implementation of internal audit strategic plan, annual work plans, and budgets;

Presentation of internal audit reports to the Board Audit Committee;

Providing Secretarial duties to the Board Audit Committee;

Overseeing day to day activities of the department;

Coordinating Liaison with external auditors and other external assurance providers;

Providing advisory services to Management and the Board through consultancy services to strengthen internal controls, risk management, and governance processes;

Coordinating the department’s internal audit assurance activities;

Ensuring preparation of final internal audit reports for presentation to Management and the Board;

Providing assurance to the Board and Management on the effectiveness of the Institute’s risk management framework;

Coordinating Liaison and close working relationships with the law enforcement agencies, commissions and professional bodies on audit and investigation issues;

Evaluating progress and status of steps taken to address any current and past audit reports;

Facilitating presentation of annual external audit report to the Board Audit Committee;

Motivating and mentor staff in the department and ensuring good working environment; and

Appraising staff in the department.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or other relevant fields from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in accounting or other relevant fields from a recognized institution;

Minimum nine (9) years relevant work experience;

CPA (K) and CIA, CISA or any equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Active Member of ICPAK or IIA;

Leadership course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Computer skills in audit and accounting softwares; and

Fulfil the requirements for Chapter six (6) of the Constitution

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies and Attributes:

Functional Skills

Leadership skills;

Analytical skills;

Problem-solving skills; and

Supervisory skills.

Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Communication skills;

Negotiation skills; and

Interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

The public is notified of the following:

Detailed job descriptions, requirements, and how to apply are available on the website kippra.or.ke/careers/ All applications MUST be received on or before 27th July 2022 by 5:00 pm. KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:

Original academic certificates Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from Criminal Investigation of Department Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate) Evidence of publications where required Recommendation letter (s)

Applicants are requested to submit a cover letter, CV, copies of certificates & testimonials, and duly filled personal data form which can be downloaded from the Institute’s website. Applications are accepted in either hard or soft copies. Hard copies should be delivered to the address provided below while soft copies submitted through email address careers@kippra.or.ke .

Late applications will not be accepted, and ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Executive Director,

The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis,

Upper Hill, Bishop Gardens Towers, 2nd Floor Bishop Road,

P.O. Box 56445, Nairobi, 00200 City Square,

Tel: 0724256096/0736712724

Nairobi, Kenya.

Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer.