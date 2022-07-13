Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Project Accountant – Center

Main purpose

The holder of this position shall be responsible for the provision of financial and administrative support to projects at the Centre.

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor of Commerce degree, Business Administration or its equivalent from a recognized University;

Have completed CPA part I or its equivalent;

Have satisfactorily served as an Accountant with similar responsibilities in like organizations for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Demonstrate high understanding of finance and accounting matters;

Possess rich experience in programme and projects financial management;

Ability to maintain donor relationship and accountability in line with funding policies and standards.

Recruitment done on a rolling basis

How to Apply

Please send your CV and cover letter to hresources.Kenya@actionaid.org by close of business on 20th July, 2022. You are requested to highlight in the cover letter how you specifically meet the criteria for this role. ENSURE TO CLEARLY INDICATE WHICH POSITION YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE.

Due to high volumes of applications received, we can only correspond with short listed applicants. ActionAid International Kenya promotes diversity and welcomes applications from all section of the community.

