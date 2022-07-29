Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accountant

Based in Nairobi, with occasional travel to the Farm The primary role of the Senior Accountant is to support with the production of periodic financial reports of Victory Farms Limited as well as lead projects and develop processes that improve the overall quality of financial reports.

Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Support the preparation and review of monthly management accounts and reporting package for the board, investors, and other stakeholders.

Support the preparation and review of special reports relating to capital expenditure projects, expansion initiatives, research, and development activities.

Perform detailed and regular checks of the general ledger entries to ensure correct posting and classification of transactions across departments, cost centers and spending codes.

Collating and analyzing financial data and reports from various departments to assist in tracking and reporting on relevant key performance indicators (KPIs).

Support the preparation and review of the annual budget and monthly budget tracking and reporting of actual versus budget performance.

Participate in identifying reporting needs for various departments and developing effective reporting structures to respond to those needs.

Ensure compliance with internal controls relating to financial reporting, accounting policies and International financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Participate in system updates and modifications to enable efficient production of quality financial reports.

Perform other relevant tasks as instructed by the Financial Reporting Manager.

Qualifications and Competencies

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or any business-related field

Professional qualification in Finance such as CPA or ACCA.

At least 4 years’ experience in a finance related role.

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Financial and Commercial acumen

Strong performance orientation

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Attentive to details

Planning and organization skills

Stakeholder management

Team Player

A demonstrated commitment to professionalism, a strong work ethic, high standards & integrity

How To Apply

Send your application to recruit@victoryfarmskenya.com