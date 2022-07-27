Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Accountant
A medium sized Company is looking to fill the position of an Accountant.
Qualifications, Experience and Competencies required:
- CPA(K)
- Relevant degree.
- At-least 4 years’ experience in a similar capacity.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Ability to generate reports on time.
- Team player.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accountant-138
Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Accountant -Current or Last Gross pay XXXXX)
recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES
