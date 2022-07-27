Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Accountant

A medium sized Company is looking to fill the position of an Accountant.

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies required:

CPA(K)

Relevant degree.

At-least 4 years’ experience in a similar capacity.

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent analytical skills.

Ability to generate reports on time.

Team player.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accountant-138

Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Accountant -Current or Last Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES