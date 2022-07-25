Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

About Ampersand

Ampersand has grown from a tiny, bootstrapped R&D garage project in 2018 into East Africa’s leading electric vehicle operation, with a team of over 170 staff drawn from diverse backgrounds and we plan to see all 5 million taxi motorbikes in East Africa electric by 2030. We are rapidly scaling our operations, and we are looking for innovative professionals who are passionate about clean energy and environmental impact to lead and contribute to our rapid growth.

About the role

The accountant will oversee the company’s financial records and processes, and be responsible for period end reporting, financial and tax compliance in Kenya. As a young and fast-moving company, we need someone who is both comfortable meeting challenges head on today and creating new systems and processes for the future, building up the AmperFam to be the best team on the planet.

Duties & Responsibilities

This role will report directly to the Chief Accountant, and will help grow and manage a small accounting team to meet the needs of the company. Your objectives will include the following:

Record transactions in the accounting system and ensure accuracy and completeness of relevant documentation

Maintaining accurate and timely records regarding invoices from and payments to suppliers and processing those payments

Oversight of petty cash/Mpesa transactions

Ensure financial controls (including end of day, end of month procedures) that are aimed to ensure integrity of financial data capture and aide in the process for regular reconciliations.

Managing and completing company’s period end close accurately and on a timely basis

Preparing and distributing period end financial and management reports per agreed timelines

Prepare monthly budget versus actual schedules and carry out variance analyses

Responsible for Kenya tax documentation and timely filings and payments to meet KRA tax regulations and KRA requests

Manage and prepare required financial schedules and supporting documentation for external auditors, KRA and grants audits

Ensure that all of our financial practices are in line with statutory regulations and legislation

Manage accounting for all Fixed Assets and Inventory; implement procedures to ensure all company assets are appropriately safeguarded and accurately accounted for

Managing day to day financial transactions and issues

Help recruit and lead an excellent accounting team to meet the needs of Ampersand’s growing size and complexity

Support the Kenya Country Director with needed management reports and ad hoc analyses

Ampersand is a good fit if:

You are ready to support people in a high growth company

You have a meticulous attention to detail

You are self-motivated and a quick learner

You are motivated by seeing your teammates grow and develop

You are looking for an entrepreneurial company that values innovation and strong execution

You value diversity and community in the workplace

Minimum requirements

A strong work ethic, and the ability to manage shifting priorities and unforeseen challenges.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or relevant field

CPA/ACA or equivalent highly desirable; will consider candidates at advanced level of CPA/ACCA qualification

Minimum of 4 years in financial accounting roles with demonstrable increasing responsibility

Knowledge and competence in accounting principles (e.g., IFRS)

Outstanding analytical and time management skills

In-depth knowledge of local financial and tax regulations, and accounting processes

Highly proficient in MS Excel, and good MS Office skills in general (e.g., Word and PowerPoint)

Strong communication skills, verbally and in writing ; Professional fluency in English

Sound interpersonal skills; ability to relate with team members at all levels of the company

Financial system implementation experience a plus, but not required

Experience with Xero and Dear Inventory a plus, but not required

(Bonus) Experience in a start-up environment

Flexibility to travel

Timing

ASAP

Compensation:

A competitive compensation package commensurate with local market rates and experience including health insurance.

Job location

This role will be based in Nairobi, Kenya

How to apply

Apply for the job here.

Women are highly encouraged to apply.