Accountant
About Ampersand
Ampersand has grown from a tiny, bootstrapped R&D garage project in 2018 into East Africa’s leading electric vehicle operation, with a team of over 170 staff drawn from diverse backgrounds and we plan to see all 5 million taxi motorbikes in East Africa electric by 2030. We are rapidly scaling our operations, and we are looking for innovative professionals who are passionate about clean energy and environmental impact to lead and contribute to our rapid growth.
About the role
The accountant will oversee the company’s financial records and processes, and be responsible for period end reporting, financial and tax compliance in Kenya. As a young and fast-moving company, we need someone who is both comfortable meeting challenges head on today and creating new systems and processes for the future, building up the AmperFam to be the best team on the planet.
Duties & Responsibilities
This role will report directly to the Chief Accountant, and will help grow and manage a small accounting team to meet the needs of the company. Your objectives will include the following:
- Record transactions in the accounting system and ensure accuracy and completeness of relevant documentation
- Maintaining accurate and timely records regarding invoices from and payments to suppliers and processing those payments
- Oversight of petty cash/Mpesa transactions
- Ensure financial controls (including end of day, end of month procedures) that are aimed to ensure integrity of financial data capture and aide in the process for regular reconciliations.
- Managing and completing company’s period end close accurately and on a timely basis
- Preparing and distributing period end financial and management reports per agreed timelines
- Prepare monthly budget versus actual schedules and carry out variance analyses
- Responsible for Kenya tax documentation and timely filings and payments to meet KRA tax regulations and KRA requests
- Manage and prepare required financial schedules and supporting documentation for external auditors, KRA and grants audits
- Ensure that all of our financial practices are in line with statutory regulations and legislation
- Manage accounting for all Fixed Assets and Inventory; implement procedures to ensure all company assets are appropriately safeguarded and accurately accounted for
- Managing day to day financial transactions and issues
- Help recruit and lead an excellent accounting team to meet the needs of Ampersand’s growing size and complexity
- Support the Kenya Country Director with needed management reports and ad hoc analyses
Ampersand is a good fit if:
- You are ready to support people in a high growth company
- You have a meticulous attention to detail
- You are self-motivated and a quick learner
- You are motivated by seeing your teammates grow and develop
- You are looking for an entrepreneurial company that values innovation and strong execution
- You value diversity and community in the workplace
Minimum requirements
A strong work ethic, and the ability to manage shifting priorities and unforeseen challenges.
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or relevant field
- CPA/ACA or equivalent highly desirable; will consider candidates at advanced level of CPA/ACCA qualification
- Minimum of 4 years in financial accounting roles with demonstrable increasing responsibility
- Knowledge and competence in accounting principles (e.g., IFRS)
- Outstanding analytical and time management skills
- In-depth knowledge of local financial and tax regulations, and accounting processes
- Highly proficient in MS Excel, and good MS Office skills in general (e.g., Word and PowerPoint)
- Strong communication skills, verbally and in writing ; Professional fluency in English
- Sound interpersonal skills; ability to relate with team members at all levels of the company
- Financial system implementation experience a plus, but not required
- Experience with Xero and Dear Inventory a plus, but not required
- (Bonus) Experience in a start-up environment
- Flexibility to travel
Timing
ASAP
Compensation:
A competitive compensation package commensurate with local market rates and experience including health insurance.
Job location
This role will be based in Nairobi, Kenya
How to apply
Women are highly encouraged to apply.
