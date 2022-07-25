Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Management Accountant- Manufacturing Sector

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face.

About the Client:

Our client is in Manufacturing Sector seeking a Management Accountant responsible for the accounting and administrative functions.

Summary of Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that the general functions of the accounts department are run smoothly.

Preparation and collection of accurate data for Budget preparation.

Overseeing the preparation of the monthly management reports.

Reconciliation of Ledger accounts (manage the general Ledger) by ensuring accurate and complete entries are passed by other departmental staff.

Thorough knowledge of product costing to achieve accurate and reliable cost.

Managing and supervising other departmental staff by ensuring that assigned responsibilities and tasks are acted upon.

Reviewing and ensuring Full end-of-month procedures are effected.

Assisting in the timely preparation of the end-of-year audit.

Ensure that all fixed assets are safeguarded through asset tagging by the responsible staff in the department.

Ensure that the internal controls and procedures in place are effected. Help in identifying problems requiring managerial action. Escalate where controls are not being followed.

Other duties as assigned.

Key Qualifications

Degree in Finance/Accounting

CPA(K)

At least five (5) years’ work experience.

Competencies and Skills:

IT skills and prior use and knowledge of SAGE would be of advantage

Excellent budgeting and product costing skills

Cost accounting knowledge

Ability to work as a team player

Good analytical & numerical ability and attention to details.

Good oral and communication skills

Ability to meet deadlines.

Strong Administrative skills highly desirable.

Excellent Reporting and presentation skills;

Should be highly motivated with a Positive attitude.

Confident and capable of operating at all levels.

Great at Multitasking

Decision Making Skills

Service oriented personality

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs and cover letters quoting the job title (MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT- MANUFACTURING SECTOR) as subject to reach us not later than 01st August 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. . Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.