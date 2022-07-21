Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Grants Accountant
Reports to: Grants Manager
Direct Reports: Officer Finance, Partnerships
Closely Work with:
Internally – Country Director, Programme Director, Budget holders, Programmes Support Unit and Finance Staff
Externally – Partner staff and management, Government agencies, donor representatives and auditors
Job Location: Nairobi (Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Kenya at the time of application – National Position)
Contract Details: Fixed Term, 1 (One) Year, subject to availability of funds and performance
Job Summary:
The Grants accountant is responsible for managing a range of partners (local NGOs and INGOs (Consortium partners) and assisting the Grants Manager in management of donors funding.
He/She will provide support in assessment, budgeting, reporting, monitoring, and making sure that Concern and donor rules and regulations are fulfilled. The position holder will be expected to frequently travel to the field locations.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Partner budgets, Accounting and compliance
- Develop/ revise partner budgets (phased out monthly) according to funding requirements
- Review partner’s financial reports with supporting documentation
- Advise relevant programme manager on any significant variances and propose corrective measures
- Consolidate partner reports and budgets on the donor reporting template
- Prepare for reimbursement of funds to partners in accordance with the contractual provisions
- Carry out planned monitoring reviews of partners
- Assessment of partners’ accounting policies, their compliance with relevant policies as well as building their capacity in the areas identified.
Donor Management (Budgeting, Reporting, Filing)
- Develop and maintain complete donor and partner files which consists of contract agreements, reports (narrative and financial), correspondences among others, both in hard and soft copies as per Concern finance requirement
- Ensure all relevant donor guidelines, policies, circulars and procedures are readily available, streamlined, complied with during both planning, implementation and close out of grants.
- Maintain donor reporting schedule to ensure timely reporting and assist in preparing monthly donor expenditure report using the appropriate financial reporting format by taking into account donor requirements for Country Financial Controller’s (CFC) final review
- Participate in proposal, amendments budgets and reports preparation ensuring they are submitted in the correct format.
- Undertake periodic joint review of donor reports with budget holders based on agreed upon arrangements where any under/over utilization will be justified and come up with corrective measures in consultation with CFC.
- Participate in donor funded new projects start-up workshops and meetings
- Provide training and guidance for programme staffs whenever a new budget is approved
- Prepare a separate fixed asset ledger list for specific donors upon submission of financial statements
- Undertake mapping of donor budgets against Concern chart of account
Management of Audit processes and Reconciliations
- Coordinate donor audits by maintaining schedules, participating in process of identifying auditor facilitating pre and post audit meetings.
- Undertake a quick review of audit tests (eg. matching donor reports to transaction listing) before commencement of audit
- Perform reconciliation of Mpesa account
Communication and Reports
- Ensure continual communication with budget holders, Finance staff and Partner staff is maintained at every level of grant management.
Others
- Adhere to and promote the standards outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct and associated policies to their team, beneficiaries, and be committed to providing a safe working environment.
- Participating and contributing towards Concern’s emergency response, as and when necessary.
- Take all possible measures to meet Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS).
- Any other duties as assigned by the Line Manager.
Minimum Education, Qualifications & Experience Required
- A degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting or related field
- CPA (K) or ACCA professional certification
- At least five (5) years’ experience in financial and grants management in an INGO; with at least one year experience in managing a team.
- Knowledge of International donors’ (e.g. DFID, ECHO, EU, IA, USAID/OFDA, UNICEF, World Bank etc.) rules and standard tools for budgeting, spending and reporting.
- Familiar with government policies and regulations on taxes
- Proficient in the use of computer accounting/financial software and applications preferably Microsoft Great Plains (MGP).
Preference will be given to candidates who have:
- High integrity and demonstrated ability to follow standards and policies
- Ability to attend to details and work in a systematic and organized manner
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn
- Commitment to humanitarian principles and values
- Strong communication and negotiations skills
- Team player and able to work with others (internally and externally)
- Analytical and problem solving
Competencies required:
- Managing self
- Communicating and working with others
- Delivering Results
- Planning and Decision Making
How to apply
Interested candidates, who meet the above requirements, should send a detailed CV with three referees and Cover Letter Only to nairobi.hr@concern.net with the subject of the email as “Grants Accountant ’’ on or before Wednesday, 27th July 2022 “. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.
Concern Worldwide is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (for application, written test, interview, training, medical examination etc.) nor act through recruitment agents. This is applicable for all opportunities including staff and interns.
