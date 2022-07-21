Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Grants Accountant

Reports to: Grants Manager

Direct Reports: Officer Finance, Partnerships

Closely Work with:

Internally – Country Director, Programme Director, Budget holders, Programmes Support Unit and Finance Staff

Externally – Partner staff and management, Government agencies, donor representatives and auditors

Job Location: Nairobi (Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Kenya at the time of application – National Position)

Contract Details: Fixed Term, 1 (One) Year, subject to availability of funds and performance

Job Summary:

The Grants accountant is responsible for managing a range of partners (local NGOs and INGOs (Consortium partners) and assisting the Grants Manager in management of donors funding.

He/She will provide support in assessment, budgeting, reporting, monitoring, and making sure that Concern and donor rules and regulations are fulfilled. The position holder will be expected to frequently travel to the field locations.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Partner budgets, Accounting and compliance

Develop/ revise partner budgets (phased out monthly) according to funding requirements

Review partner’s financial reports with supporting documentation

Advise relevant programme manager on any significant variances and propose corrective measures

Consolidate partner reports and budgets on the donor reporting template

Prepare for reimbursement of funds to partners in accordance with the contractual provisions

Carry out planned monitoring reviews of partners

Assessment of partners’ accounting policies, their compliance with relevant policies as well as building their capacity in the areas identified.

Donor Management (Budgeting, Reporting, Filing)

Develop and maintain complete donor and partner files which consists of contract agreements, reports (narrative and financial), correspondences among others, both in hard and soft copies as per Concern finance requirement

Ensure all relevant donor guidelines, policies, circulars and procedures are readily available, streamlined, complied with during both planning, implementation and close out of grants.

Maintain donor reporting schedule to ensure timely reporting and assist in preparing monthly donor expenditure report using the appropriate financial reporting format by taking into account donor requirements for Country Financial Controller’s (CFC) final review

Participate in proposal, amendments budgets and reports preparation ensuring they are submitted in the correct format.

Undertake periodic joint review of donor reports with budget holders based on agreed upon arrangements where any under/over utilization will be justified and come up with corrective measures in consultation with CFC.

Participate in donor funded new projects start-up workshops and meetings

Provide training and guidance for programme staffs whenever a new budget is approved

Prepare a separate fixed asset ledger list for specific donors upon submission of financial statements

Undertake mapping of donor budgets against Concern chart of account

Management of Audit processes and Reconciliations

Coordinate donor audits by maintaining schedules, participating in process of identifying auditor facilitating pre and post audit meetings.

Undertake a quick review of audit tests (eg. matching donor reports to transaction listing) before commencement of audit

Perform reconciliation of Mpesa account

Communication and Reports

Ensure continual communication with budget holders, Finance staff and Partner staff is maintained at every level of grant management.

Others

Adhere to and promote the standards outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct and associated policies to their team, beneficiaries, and be committed to providing a safe working environment.

Participating and contributing towards Concern’s emergency response, as and when necessary.

Take all possible measures to meet Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS).

Any other duties as assigned by the Line Manager.

Minimum Education, Qualifications & Experience Required

A degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting or related field

CPA (K) or ACCA professional certification

At least five (5) years’ experience in financial and grants management in an INGO; with at least one year experience in managing a team.

Knowledge of International donors’ (e.g. DFID, ECHO, EU, IA, USAID/OFDA, UNICEF, World Bank etc.) rules and standard tools for budgeting, spending and reporting.

Familiar with government policies and regulations on taxes

Proficient in the use of computer accounting/financial software and applications preferably Microsoft Great Plains (MGP).

Preference will be given to candidates who have:

High integrity and demonstrated ability to follow standards and policies

Ability to attend to details and work in a systematic and organized manner

Positive attitude and willingness to learn

Commitment to humanitarian principles and values

Strong communication and negotiations skills

Team player and able to work with others (internally and externally)

Analytical and problem solving

Competencies required:

Managing self

Communicating and working with others

Delivering Results

Planning and Decision Making

How to apply

Interested candidates, who meet the above requirements, should send a detailed CV with three referees and Cover Letter Only to nairobi.hr@concern.net with the subject of the email as “Grants Accountant ’’ on or before Wednesday, 27th July 2022 “. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.

Concern Worldwide is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (for application, written test, interview, training, medical examination etc.) nor act through recruitment agents. This is applicable for all opportunities including staff and interns.