Our Client is seeking to hire an Accountant. The candidate shall be responsible for ensuring the company finances are properly managed and accounted for. They must be actively maintaining accounts and doing monthly returns in a busy firm.

The candidate must be available to start immediately.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain financial accounting systems for cash management, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, petty cash, invoicing etc

Ensure that all financial transactions are processed timely and accurately

Perform daily, monthly, quarterly and annual reconciliations of entity transactions

Maintain accurate and up-to-date company books and financial records

Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting for decision making

Establish and implement internal control systems and procedures to ensure prudent use of financial resources

Maintain robust cash handling and banking procedures

Managing the collection of all payments and debts

Responsible for cash flow management and credit control

In charge of payroll processing

File tax returns and ensure full compliance with all statutory requirements

Coordinate the budget preparation process and enforce budget control measures

Review operational costs and capital expenditure to ensure they remain within acceptable limits

Facilitate and support audits.

Person’s Specifications

At least 3years work experience as an accountant – mandatory

At least CPA Part 3 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent

Able to demonstrate good financial accounting skills

Experience with accounting software and competent in MS Office Skills

Must have a good grasp of the returns process

Possess good communication skills and is a strong team player

Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to build stakeholder relationships

Must have very keen attention to detail.

How to Apply

If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by end day Tuesday 19th July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted