Our Client is seeking to hire an Accountant. The candidate shall be responsible for ensuring the company finances are properly managed and accounted for. They must be actively maintaining accounts and doing monthly returns in a busy firm.
The candidate must be available to start immediately.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain financial accounting systems for cash management, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, petty cash, invoicing etc
- Ensure that all financial transactions are processed timely and accurately
- Perform daily, monthly, quarterly and annual reconciliations of entity transactions
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date company books and financial records
- Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting for decision making
- Establish and implement internal control systems and procedures to ensure prudent use of financial resources
- Maintain robust cash handling and banking procedures
- Managing the collection of all payments and debts
- Responsible for cash flow management and credit control
- In charge of payroll processing
- File tax returns and ensure full compliance with all statutory requirements
- Coordinate the budget preparation process and enforce budget control measures
- Review operational costs and capital expenditure to ensure they remain within acceptable limits
- Facilitate and support audits.
Person’s Specifications
- At least 3years work experience as an accountant – mandatory
- At least CPA Part 3 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent
- Able to demonstrate good financial accounting skills
- Experience with accounting software and competent in MS Office Skills
- Must have a good grasp of the returns process
- Possess good communication skills and is a strong team player
- Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Ability to build stakeholder relationships
- Must have very keen attention to detail.
How to Apply
If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by end day Tuesday 19th July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
