Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.
Applications from qualified candidates are invited to fill the following position:
JOB TITLE : CHIEF ACCOUNTANT
REPORTS TO : GENERAL MANAGER
DUTY STATION : NAIROBI
The key role of the position is to lead the management, reporting, control and optimal utilization of company’s financial resources and assets to meet business objectives while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and appropriate reporting standards.
Responsibilities
- Leading the development and implementation of the financial strategy to meet business objectives
- Developing and implementing functional policies, processes and procedures
- Developing and determining company financial requirements and provide guidelines on deployment including the preparation of company budgets
- Planning and directing financing needs, working capital, cash and cost management to meet company objectives
- Co-coordinating the annual auditing process, ensuring implementation of audit recommendations and ensuring effective internal controls
- Monitoring and ensure compliance with company policies, tax and other statutory requirements
- Responsible for key performance indicators mainly operating profit, trade receivables, bank borrowings, financial projections, cash flow management, inventory and relationship management with financial institutions and other key stakeholders
- Managing analysis of revenues / expenditure
- Developing and providing ad hoc financial information to end users for business decision making
- Determining and coordinating financial reporting and communication requirements both internally and externally
Application Requirements
- A bachelor’s degree in commerce/ Finance or equivalent
- CPA K qualification or equivalent
- Over five (5) Years relevant experience
- A mature person, aged 30 years & above.
- Ability to handle demanding situations & work with minimum supervision.
- Person of unquestionable integrity.
Skills
Financial Acumen; Budget formulation and monitoring; Financial Analysis and Reporting; Capacity building others; Achievement; Analytical Thinking; Customer orientation; Entrepreneurship; Flexibility; Holding People accountable.
How to apply
If you meet the above qualifications, send applications with a detailed CV, three (3) referees & indicate Current and Expected Gross Salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke not later than Close of Business July 22, 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>