Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.

Applications from qualified candidates are invited to fill the following position:

JOB TITLE : CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

REPORTS TO : GENERAL MANAGER

DUTY STATION : NAIROBI

The key role of the position is to lead the management, reporting, control and optimal utilization of company’s financial resources and assets to meet business objectives while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and appropriate reporting standards.

Responsibilities

Leading the development and implementation of the financial strategy to meet business objectives

Developing and implementing functional policies, processes and procedures

Developing and determining company financial requirements and provide guidelines on deployment including the preparation of company budgets

Planning and directing financing needs, working capital, cash and cost management to meet company objectives

Co-coordinating the annual auditing process, ensuring implementation of audit recommendations and ensuring effective internal controls

Monitoring and ensure compliance with company policies, tax and other statutory requirements

Responsible for key performance indicators mainly operating profit, trade receivables, bank borrowings, financial projections, cash flow management, inventory and relationship management with financial institutions and other key stakeholders

Managing analysis of revenues / expenditure

Developing and providing ad hoc financial information to end users for business decision making

Determining and coordinating financial reporting and communication requirements both internally and externally

Application Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in commerce/ Finance or equivalent

CPA K qualification or equivalent

Over five (5) Years relevant experience

A mature person, aged 30 years & above.

Ability to handle demanding situations & work with minimum supervision.

Person of unquestionable integrity.

Skills

Financial Acumen; Budget formulation and monitoring; Financial Analysis and Reporting; Capacity building others; Achievement; Analytical Thinking; Customer orientation; Entrepreneurship; Flexibility; Holding People accountable.

How to apply

If you meet the above qualifications, send applications with a detailed CV, three (3) referees & indicate Current and Expected Gross Salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke not later than Close of Business July 22, 2022.